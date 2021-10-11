X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down 10 days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office at Kutupalong

AFP, Dhaka

AFP, Dhaka

Published: October 11, 2021 06:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2021 06:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
4

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

Oct 8, 2021
5

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Oct 8, 2021
6

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Oct 8, 2021
7

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern

Oct 8, 2021
8

Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers

Oct 8, 2021
9

Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops

Oct 8, 2021
10

Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Oct 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at Kutupalong refugee camp near Ukhia on Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh police have arrested at least 16 Rohingya refugees in a series of raids on camps in Dhaka after the murder of a top Rohingya community leader last week.

Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down 10 days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office at Kutupalong, the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh's southeast.

His family and fellow community leaders have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) — a militant outfit behind a series of attacks on Myanmar security posts — saying Mohib Ullah's growing popularity had enraged the group. ARSA has denied any involvement in the murder.

The 48-year-old had become one of the most respected moderate voices advocating for Rohingya refugees after nearly 800,000 people fled Myanmar for Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district following military crackdowns on their villages in 2017.

"We have arrested 16 people in the past three days as part of a special drive we have launched after the murder of Mohib Ullah," said Naimul Huq, the police official in charge of the raids.

But Huq added that those arrested were not involved in the murder of Mohib Ullah and ARSA does not operate in the camps.

I've been hiding since the murder. ARSA members are following us and threatening us. I am helpless

The arrests signal a wider law enforcement crackdown on the camps, coming a week after five others were apprehended in connection with the murder and local media reported that one of the men had confessed.

Rohingya community leaders and rights activists have repeatedly said members of the militant outfit are active in the refugee settlement and Mohib Ullah's family had told AFP last week that they were afraid of leaving their homes.

"ARSA has created a reign of terror in the camps," a senior leader of the slain leader's rights group told AFP, asking to remain unnamed.

"Since Mohib Ullah's murder, I haven't been able to go to my home. I've been hiding since the murder. ARSA members are following us and threatening us. I am helpless."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Another community leader said: "ARSA militants tried to kidnap one of my relatives and the son of one of our members. Now we are all scared of our life. They want to kill me".

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Pakistan urged to reimpose moratorium on death penalty
Pakistan urged to reimpose moratorium on death penalty
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist
Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Oct 11, 2021
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Oct 11, 2021
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
Oct 11, 2021
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Oct 11, 2021
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Oct 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Oct 11, 2021
What will life be like after the lockdown?
Oct 10, 2021

Features

Korean Catholics produce rosaries to support missionaries
Oct 11, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
Behind the scenes of the Synod listening to all Catholics

Behind the scenes of the Synod, listening to "all Catholics"
A shocked pope and the Churchs latest sex abuse report

A shocked pope and the Church’s latest sex abuse report
Relevance deprivation and the Cross

Relevance deprivation and the Cross
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.