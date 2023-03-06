News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh activists issue rights alert over data bill

Instead of spreading digital literacy, draft law gives govt wider scope to silence critics, they say

Bangladesh activists issue rights alert over data bill

A draft data protection bill in Bangladesh will give govt wider scope to silence critics, according to activists. (Photo: Unsplash)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 06, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: March 06, 2023 12:29 PM GMT

Legal experts and human rights activists in Bangladesh are demanding changes to a draft online data protection law, saying it can help the government to impose tighter controls, surveillance and censorship.

The proposed Data Protection Act allows police to detain people "without a warrant. It gives unlimited and absolute power to government officials," said Gitiara Nasreen, a professor at Dhaka University, while addressing a seminar last week, organized by Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust and the Institute of Informatics and Development, a public policy institute, in the capital Dhaka.

The absolute power the draft law gives to government officials stands in conflict with various rights enshrined in the Constitution of Bangladesh, Nasreen said.

The draft does not allow civil, criminal or any other type of legal remedies for a person for damages caused by measures taken by the authorities, Nasreen,added. 

The bill clearly says “the prosecution can do whatever it wants under this law,” Nasreen told UCA News.

"Instead of focusing on digital literacy, we are going towards control," Nasreen added.

Hamidul Misbah, a lawyer and founder of the Bangladesh Intellectual Property Forum, told the gathering that under certain provisions in the bill, the government can use information shared by people. But the bill is silent on specifying details. 

The bill, drafted last year, gives undue powers to the government to suppress dissent activists said. 

Section-59 of the Act confers powers to any police officer not below the rank of inspector to investigate offenses, without specifying his/her technical qualifications to investigate a specialized matter.

Section-49 prevents an aggrieved person from seeking legal remedies directly as their complaints have to be first routed through a government department before moving to court.

Speakers at the seminar said the bill broadly exempts actors “preventing crimes" without actually defining what it constitutes.

Its implementation will be one-sided and will disempower the public, they observed.

The bill was drafted by the ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ahead of polls due in January 2024 in the South Asian country.

Similarly, months before the 2018 elections, the government passed a repressive Digital Security Act, whose victims included journalists, opposition leaders and social media users.

This cyber law incorporates blasphemy, defamation and secrecy acts. Under the draconian law, 1,109 cases have been registered, of which around 60 percent were for views aired on social media. Cases were filed against 2,889 individuals, according to a study by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), a think-tank based in Bangladesh.

The proposed act will favor a particular party to silence its critics ahead of polls next year, Misbah observed at the seminar.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh
American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam
Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul
Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts
Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others
Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Mavelikara

Eparchy of Mavelikara

The Mavelikara diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Mavelikara comprises civil

Read more
Diocese of Galle

Diocese of Galle

The diocese covers a land area of 5,605.6 square kilometers and includes the districts of Galle, Matara and

Read more
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.