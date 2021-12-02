X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Asia

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

The island nation grants freedom of religion without breaching the fundamentals of Islam

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: December 02, 2021 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2021 04:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
3

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
4

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
5

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
6

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
7

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
8

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Pope Francis holds a private audience with Sheikh Kahlid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, special envoy of His Majesty the King of Bahrain, at the Vatican on Nov. 25. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)

The Catholic Church in Bahrain, under the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia, is set for a major event. The tiny nation of 1.41 million wants Pope Francis to visit when it consecrates a cathedral on Dec. 10.

The pope was invited to pay a visit to the kingdom by King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa when his special envoy, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, met the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the Vatican on Nov. 25.

By inviting the pope, the monarch is stressing the importance of interfaith dialogue and understanding between different cultures and civilizations.

The monarch has endorsed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019, by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al Azhar.

According to the official Bahraini news agency, the pope expressed "sincere thanks" to the monarch for "the kind invitation to visit the kingdom he loves and cherishes."

After quelling the 2011 uprising by the Shias, the Bahraini government is trying to spread its wings further in the global arena.

Citing the threat from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, Bahrain has sought refuge under the US security umbrella, which also includes Saudi Arabia and Israel

Bahrain, an archipelago of 33 islands on the west coast of the Persian Gulf, is a Sunni kingdom with Shias forming at least half the population. The country, which was separated from Iran by a controversial referendum in 1970, has normalized ties with Israel, Iran’s nemesis.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recently inaugurated Israel’s embassy in the capital Manama during a historic visit to Bahrain that crossed the Islamic world’s red lines by fostering mutual ties under the pretext of threats from Iran.

Citing the threat from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, Bahrain has sought refuge under the US security umbrella, which also includes Saudi Arabia and Israel. To prevent Iran from extending its influence and exporting its revolutionary ideology to the island nation, Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s fifth fleet at a logistical and security base.

In August 2020, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates officially normalized their relationship with Israel in the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which has changed the balance of power in the Middle East in favor of the Jewish nation.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Early in November, Bahrain conducted a five-day joint naval training exercise in the Red Sea along with the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Red Sea connects the Gulf of Aden to the Suez Canal, making it a key shipping route, especially for oil tankers.

“Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability,” Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, said in a statement.

As an Islamic-majority country, Bahrain is relatively religiously tolerant compared with its neighbors in the Persian Gulf due to its prominence in banking and trade.

While Bahrain’s constitution officially grants freedom of religion, a provision also states that this freedom cannot violate established customs, policy or morals, which are influenced by Islam.

The cathedral, located in the municipality of Awali, mainly inhabited by immigrant workers employed in oil refineries, will be consecrated by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Most Christians in Bahrain trace their roots to Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Palestine and Jordan. The Christian community constitutes around one percent of the population, but the number of Christians from other nationalities, living and working in Bahrain, is more than 100,000, mostly Asians from the Philippines and India.

On Dec. 10, the kingdom will consecrate its largest cathedral, Our Lady of Arabia, which will serve as one of the main Catholic churches of the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia of which Bahrain is a part along with Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The cathedral, located in the municipality of Awali, mainly inhabited by immigrant workers employed in oil refineries, will be consecrated by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, according to pontifical news agency Fides.

The cathedral, which can accommodate 2,300 people, has been built on land of 9,000 square meters donated by the monarch of Bahrain to the apostolic vicariate.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Theologian who headed Asian bishops' evangelization office dies
Theologian who headed Asian bishops' evangelization office dies
Asia-Europe meet calls for vaccine equity
Asia-Europe meet calls for vaccine equity
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
100 days of Taliban rule in Afghanistan
100 days of Taliban rule in Afghanistan
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Support Us

Latest News

'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Dec 3, 2021
Pope Francis celebrates open-air Mass on Cyprus visit
Dec 3, 2021
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Dec 3, 2021
Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop after accusations
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims

French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims
The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece

The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece
Women Deacons or Deaconesses East and West

Women Deacons or Deaconesses? East and West

The stakes are high for the popes trip to Europes periphery

The stakes are high for the pope's trip to Europe’s periphery
Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity

Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.