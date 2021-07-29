X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Backlash over Singapore pastor's 'sin' comments on student murder

Singapore Gospel Light Church pastor accused of exploiting the killing to evangelize

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 29, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: July 29, 2021 05:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
3

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
4

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
5

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
8

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
9

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Backlash over Singapore pastor's 'sin' comments on student murder

Students leave the River Valley High School in Singapore on July 19 after a 13-year-old boy was found dead on the premises with multiple wounds and a fellow student was arrested. (Photo: AFP)

An evangelical pastor in Singapore is facing a social media backlash for his comments on the recent murder of a teenage student by a senior classmate.

The controversy followed a discussion between a woman named Inez and senior pastor Jason Lim of the Singapore Gospel Light Church on the church’s Instagram page, reported Coconuts Singapore.

They were discussing a 16-year-old student using an axe to murder a 13-year-old student in a toilet at River Valley High School on July 19.

When Inez asked the pastor how the tragedy highlighted society’s broken systems, Lim replied: “Yes, but the problem is that of sin foremostly, not lack of student mental health awareness or better safety protocols. Students with mental health issues like this boy need special help, but what their soul needs is still Christ.”

Mental health awareness and safety can “treat the symptoms of sin and not the problem,” he said.

The discussion was heavily ridiculed by netizens on social media sites, prompting the church to delete the messages. Social media users termed the pastor's comments “shocking, disrespectful and hurtful.”

Absolutely no room to get all evangelical at this and yet the church somehow found a way to exploit the situation

“It’s unconscionable that they’re capitalizing on this to reveal some sort of innate 'wisdom' their pastors possess,” Wali Khan tweeted. “What really irks me is the subtext: if only the murderer believed in Christ, none of this would have happened!”

On social media site Reddit, users also slammed the pastor and the church for allegedly exploiting the murder to evangelize.

“Absolutely no room to get all evangelical at this and yet the church somehow found a way to exploit the situation. The devil works hard, but this guy obviously works harder,” wrote Bunbunbunch.

The Singapore Gospel Light Church did not respond when UCA News emailed to get a response over the controversy.    

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Following the murder, police detained the suspect and seized the axe believed to be the murder weapon. The suspected killer was reportedly admitted to a mental health institute following a suicide attempt in 2019.

Singaporeans were reportedly astonished when Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said a primary probe had found the suspect bought the axe online.

The tragedy sparked intense discussion about the state of mental well-being of youths and adults in Singapore, with some people questioning how the accused was able to buy an axe online.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the ministry would work closely with police on the investigation and promised to make efforts to improve safety in schools and tackle students' mental health problems.

One in seven people in Singapore has experienced a mental disorder and more than three-quarters did not seek any professional help, according to the Singapore Mental Health Study in 2016.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for youths and 71 people aged 20-29 took their own lives in 2019, Channel News Asia reported last year.

Also Read

Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Filipino priests issue stark lockdown poverty warnings
Filipino priests issue stark lockdown poverty warnings
Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist
Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist
India urged to release detained Myanmar nationals
India urged to release detained Myanmar nationals

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Jul 29, 2021
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Jul 29, 2021
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Jul 29, 2021
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021

Features

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Jul 29, 2021
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Jul 29, 2021
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
REPAM unconvinced by official 100000 Covid death figure from Amazonia

REPAM unconvinced by official 100,000 Covid death figure from Amazonia
Diocese in Switzerland becomes a laboratory for lay leadership

Diocese in Switzerland becomes a "laboratory" for lay leadership
Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise group warns

Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise, group warns
Ethical questions dog Catholic publication The Pillar

Ethical questions dog Catholic publication "The Pillar"
Venezuelan president rebuffs Vaticans call for dialogue

Venezuelan president rebuffs Vatican’s call for dialogue
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha
Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You

Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You
Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart

Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart
Saint Martha | Saint of the Day

Saint Martha | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.