Azerbaijan to start peace talks with Armenian separatists

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's peacekeepers would mediate the talks after collapse of separatist resistance

Armenian police detain a protestor during demonstrations against the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the government's handling of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, in downtown Yerevan on Sept. 20. (Photo: AFP)

Azerbaijan will hold peace talks with Armenian separatists on Thursday, after a swift military victory in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The meeting in the city of Yevlakh, more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the capital Baku, comes as the UN Security Council holds an emergency session on the fighting which broke out this week.

Baku claimed it had regained control over the mountainous territory for the first time in decades, just 24 hours after launching its deadly military operation.

Armenian separatists agreed to lay down their arms in the face of clashes that they said killed 200 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's peacekeepers would mediate the talks.

"I hope that we can reach de-escalation and transfer a solution to this problem onto a peaceful course," he told China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The UN Security Council meeting will take place Thursday afternoon.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the mountainous region.

The years of conflict have been marked by abuses on both sides, and there are concerns of a fresh refugee crisis as Karabakh's Armenian population fears being forced out.

The collapse of separatist resistance represents a major victory for Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in his quest to bring the Armenian-majority region back under Baku's control.

Aliyev said this week's events "will have a positive impact on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

His foreign policy adviser Hikmet Hajiyev promised safe passage for the separatists who surrendered and said Baku sought the "peaceful reintegration" of Karabakh Armenians.

A separatist official said more than 10,000 people had been evacuated from Armenian communities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The EU and United States had been mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan in recent months in a bid to secure a lasting peace.

The White House said Wednesday it was concerned by the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, while French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned of a risk of the crisis escalating into an all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A day after Azerbaijan launched its military operation, Baku and the ethnic Armenian authorities in Karabakh announced a ceasefire had been brokered by peacekeepers from regional power broker Russia.

"Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh," Aliyev said in a televised address.

He claimed that most of the Armenian forces in the region had been destroyed and said the withdrawal of separatist troops had already begun.

The attack left "at least 200 killed and more than 400 wounded", Nagorno-Karabakh separatist official Gegham Stepanyan said.

Late on Wednesday, Armenia's defence ministry said Azerbaijan had fired on its positions along the border between the arch-foes. Such frontier skirmishes are frequent.

Truce deal

Under the truce, the separatists said they had agreed to fully dismantle their army and that Armenia would pull out any forces it had in the region.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said "all weapons and heavy armaments are to be surrendered".

After the Soviet Union fell apart, Armenian separatists seized the region -- internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan -- in the early 1990s.

That sparked a war that left 30,000 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan recaptured swathes of territory in and around the region.

'War is over'

Jubilant residents in Azerbaijan's capital expressed hope the deal heralded a definitive victory and the end of the decades-long conflict.

"Finally, the war is over," an ecstatic 67-year-old pensioner Rana Ahmedova told AFP.

In Armenia, there was fury at a second defeat in Karabakh in three years.

Clashes broke out in the capital Yerevan, where thousands of protesters waving the separatist region's flag blocked a main road and riot police guarded official buildings.

Demonstrators threw bottles and stones at police as they slammed the government's handling of the crisis. Officers used stun grenades and made arrests.

The loss in Karabakh ratchets up domestic pressure on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has faced stinging criticism at home for making concessions to Azerbaijan since 2020.

"We are losing our homeland, we are losing our people," said Sargis Hayats, a 20-year-old musician.

Pashinyan "must leave, time has shown that he cannot rule. No one gave him a mandate for Karabakh to capitulate," he said.

The Armenian leader has insisted that his government had not been involved in drafting the latest ceasefire deal.

Again denying his country's army was in the enclave, he said he expected Russia's peacekeepers to ensure Karabakh's ethnic-Armenian residents could stay "in their homes, on their land".

