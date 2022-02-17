US soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division walk across the tarmac at Green Ramp to deploy to Poland on Feb. 14 at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Photo: AFP)

Responding to editors' requests for a regular sampling of current commentary from around the Catholic press, here is an unsigned editorial titled: "Avoiding war in Ukraine will require wisdom, prudence," published online Feb. 3 on the website of the Rhode Island Catholic, newspaper of the Diocese of Providence.

In the 1940s, Hungarian mathematician John von Neumann published a groundbreaking tome on game theory. Chief among his theories is the zero-sum game, which posits that two players in a game work against their opponent, so that one's loss is another's gain.

After totaling all points, the net sum of wins and losses must equal zero. Game theory logically applies to economic and political calculations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine fits comfortably into von Neumann's theory. Fearing weakened hegemony over former Soviet states due to burgeoning democracies like Ukraine, Putin perceives real-time threats to his autocratic rule.

If the West "wins" through democratic advances in the East, in the zero-sum game — and ostensibly in Putin's psyche — Russia necessarily loses.

No perfect diplomatic strategy exists to counter Putin's macroaggressions. Nor can a nation as historically unique as the United States convince Putin that his zero-sum-game analysis is flawed. But one must understand Putin's fears — whether reasonable or not — in order to combat his actions appropriately.

The United States need not risk the lives of thousands of deployed soldiers on Ukrainian borders if it can alleviate Putin's concerns that one nation's success necessitates another's failure.

This will require delicate concessions while maintaining a firm commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty. The United States needs to "get in the game," so to speak, and confront Putin's arrogance with wisdom and prudence.

Ignoring the consequences of the zero-sum game Putin plays may risk another war in Europe with devastating results.