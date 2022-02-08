X
Cambodia

Australian professor remains in Myanmar prison

Sean Turnell yet to be freed despite promises from junta leader

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: February 08, 2022 06:14 AM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2022 08:34 AM GMT

Australian professor remains in Myanmar prison

Australian economist Sean Turnell, was arrested in Myanmar after Aung Min Hlaing seized power on Feb. 1 last year. (Photo: twitter.com)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has apologized after he was falsely informed that an Australian professor Sean Turnell detained in Myanmar for more than a year had been released after junta leader Aung Min Hlaing promised to review his case.

“This morning, I mentioned the release of the detained Australian professor, whom I have requested for the release. Apparently, he has yet been released by Myanmar,” the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page late on Feb.7.

“I received wrong information regarding this case and I would like to apologize for the unintentional mistake.”

Hun Sen, as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), had even claimed some of the credit for securing Sean Turnell’s release in the wake of his controversial January visit to Myanmar where he had hoped to move the peace process forward and bring Myanmar back into the trading bloc’s fold.

During that visit he asked Gen. Aung Min Hlaing, on behalf of Australia, to release Turnell and the general pledge he would review the professor’s case once the legal process was complete.

Turnell was a senior advisor to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained by the authorities four days after the Feb, 1, 2021 coup. He was charged with violating Myanmar’s immigration and official secrets acts by trying to leave the country with sensitive financial information.

If convicted, he faces a 14-year jail term.

Apologies from any of the 10 Asean leaders are rare and analysts said mistakes were made on the Cambodian side of the negotiations, particularly in the official and government-friendly press.

“The Cambodians obviously thought they had secured his release but announced it before they were sure he was actually out of prison, and the junta has obviously misled, reneged or just lied,” said one academic, who declined to be named.

The diplomatic embarrassment was perhaps the last straw for Hun Sen and his efforts as chair of Asean to find a resolution to the crisis in Myanmar amid persistent breaches of the ceasefire and the continuing violence which has claimed almost 1,500 lives.

Critics had rebuked Hun Sen’s trip, the first by a foreign leader since the coup, for legitimizing a military that overthrew Suu Kyi and her elected government.

In a separate statement, Hun Sen said the Myanmar crisis could not be solved under Cambodia’s Asean chairmanship alone and would last at least until Indonesia assumes the chair in 2023.

Instead, he said he would adopt a “wait and see” approach to the crisis.

“Putting out the flames of war first, then democratic process later,” he said. "I have done my best. On behalf of Asean members and as the rotating chair of Asean this year, Cambodia will not give up efforts to help Myanmar escape wars.”

The junta’s failure to adhere to a Five-Point Consensus, initially agreed to by Asean leaders last April, has resulted in Myanmar’s leaders being banned from attending Asean summits.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

