Australian group blasts basketball match on Christmas Day

NBL chairman Paul Smith says the sporting event on Christmas Day is a 'gamechanger' for Australian society

A Christian group in Australia has objected to the scheduling of an NBL game on Christmas Day as a blatant attempt to belittle the faith of Australian Christians. (Photo: NBL Australia's Facebook)

A Christian group in Australia has condemned a decision to schedule a National Basketball League (NBL) game between arch rivals Sydney Kings and Melbourne United on Christmas Day as a blatant attempt to “undermine and belittle” the faith of Christians in the country.

In a statement on July 20, FamilyVoice Australia said the NBL decision “slaps” Christianity in the face.

“The NBL chairman [Paul Smith] who says ‘we are a changing society' and that ‘the innovation better reflected a diverse Australian society’ has failed to see" that the NBL has numerous Christian players and followers who will be stifled from celebrating one of "the most sacred days on the Christian calendar,” said Greg Bondar, FamilyVoice spokesman.

Bondar said that the NBL chairman needs to understand that Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ and his plan to have a game on Christmas Day, which is also a Sunday in 2022, is a slap in the face of Christianity.

The NBL chairman also needs to remember that the Big Bash League considered re-instituting a Christmas Day cricket match in 2019 but opted against the idea after an unfavorable reception from players, he said.

Smith reportedly said scheduling the NBL game on Christmas Day for the first time in 50 years has been labeled as “a gamechanger” and an innovation that better reflects “a diverse Australian society.”

"Can we please let Christians be Christians and afford them the respect that others are afforded"

“It’s the last scheduling frontier in sport in Australia,” Smith was quoted by the Guardian as saying on July 20.

“We are a changing society. Christmas isn’t a holy event for all of us, and it can be a lonely day for a lot of people. So to be able to come out to a world-class venue for a world-class game of hoops, or just watching the Sydney Kings at home on TV, it’s a gamechanger,” Smith added.

Bondar said that FamilyVoice urges all Christians and NBL players to boycott the game by not attending and turning off the TV.

“Can we please let Christians be Christians and afford them the respect that others are afforded,’ added Bondar.

The group has sent an “Open Letter” to the board of the NBL to press home for rescheduling the match.

