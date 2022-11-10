Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse

Peter Scully was charged with 60 offenses, including child sexual abuse, pornography and trafficking

This file photo taken on June 16, 2015, shows Peter Scully of Australia (right), accused of raping and trafficking two girls in the Philippines, leaving the court handcuffed to another inmate (left) after his arraignment in Cagayan de Oro City, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (Photo: AFP)

An Australian national has been sentenced to 129 years in jail by a trial court in the Philippines for sexually abusing minors in more than 60 cases.

Peter Scully, 59, along with three Filipinos, was pronounced guilty of child rape, syndicated child pornography, video voyeurism, and trafficking, against minors as young as 18 months.

It was a second conviction for Scully, who is already serving a life sentence for the rape and trafficking of two girls.

Scully’s case was tried by a court in Cagayan de Oro City in the Mindanao region, the hub of their crime, where he and his companions used computers for taking their victims' photos and videos.

“The Australian national and his co-conspirators admitted to having committed 60 cases of attempted trafficking of minor children, including child abuse and sexual assault. They had confessed before the court that they were guilty of the crimes charged,” state prosecutor Merlynn Barola-Uy told reporters on Nov. 9.

Scully, along with his co-accused, enticed many children from poor families in Barangay Bulua in Cagayan de Oro and forced them to engage in oral sex with him from 2011 to 2014.

The prosecution also presented nude photos and sex video tapes as evidence in the case.

“After doing the sexual act they would cut short parts of the video and post them online as a preview for other sexual predators, who consumed their products around the world. They marketed their videos around the world and asked for money in credit cards before sending the full sex videos,” Barola-Uy added.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) presented active porn sites where Scully’s video clippings with the minors could be watched as evidence.

“The videos have been uploaded on the internet on various porn sites. After selling them to individual consumers, they also sell it porn sites, which make money out of it,” NBI Anti-Cybercrime specialist Joel Tigno told UCA News.

At least three representatives from the unnamed victim’s family were present during the pronouncement of the judgment.

“This is a sweet victory for us. But while we have the justice we have long fought for, healing of scars and the trauma will still take a longer time,” a mother of a 15-year-old girl told UCA News.

The victims’ family members expressed their hope that Scully, being a foreigner, will not receive any “special” treatment from prison authorities.

“Foreigners serving time in jail invariably receive special treatment. Either they are put in rooms with air conditions or they are pardoned by the president and transferred to jail facilities in their home country,” a victim’s mother said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has extended a helping hand to minors and their families in the form of therapy sessions.

“We have communicated our intention to help the minors. We have religious congregations in the Philippines who specialize in the protection of abused minors… we can help them,” Father Edgar Calma, executive director of the Office on the Protection of Minors told UCA News.

