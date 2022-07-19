News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Australian cardinal, archdiocese sued in alleged choirboy abuse case

Cardinal George Pell and the Archdiocese of Melbourne are sued by the father of a choirboy he was accused of molesting

Australian cardinal, archdiocese sued in alleged choirboy abuse case

Australian Cardinal George Pell is escorted in handcuffs from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Aug. 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: July 19, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2022 05:24 AM GMT

Australian Cardinal George Pell and the Archdiocese of Melbourne are being sued by the father of a choirboy that the former Vatican official was accused of molesting, resulting in his imprisonment in 2018.

The conviction of the former Vatican official was reversed on appeal to Australia's High Court, which found the trial jury had failed to give proper weight to witness testimony.

Cardinal Pell, the former prefect of the Vatican's Secretariat of the Economy, was found guilty in 2018 by an Australian jury in late 2018 of molesting two choirboys in 1996 while archbishop of Melbourne. Cardinal Pell had maintained his innocence.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The cardinal's appeal of the verdict argued that there was not enough evidence to convict him. He was released after 405 days in prison.

One of the alleged victims testified at the criminal trial, but the other died in 2014 from an accidental heroin overdose, having never filed a complaint against the cardinal. It is the dead man's father who is suing Cardinal Pell.

The case was filed in August 2021, but documents were not released publicly until July 15.

The plaintiff claimed that Cardinal Pell was "prepared to use opportunities afforded to him to act upon his sexual proclivities toward boys under 16 years of age" and his lawyers promised to introduce evidence to that effect.

Nicholas O'Bryan, Cardinal Pell's attorney, was quoted in The Age, an online news site, as saying his client "absolutely denies the allegations and will be defending the claim." A court hearing is set for Aug. 4, but the trial is unlikely until next year.

The case was filed in a civil court in the Australian state of Victoria. The test for civil courts in such cases -- on "the balance of probabilities" -- is lower than in criminal courts where the test is "beyond reasonable doubt."

In the wake of the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that has buffeted the Australian church, dozens of similar cases are being filed against dioceses across Australia.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rebels in Indonesia's Papua claim responsibility for ambush Rebels in Indonesia's Papua claim responsibility for ambush
South Korean foreign minister visits Japan in bid to mend ties South Korean foreign minister visits Japan in bid to mend ties
Myanmar bishop urges respect for human dignity, property Myanmar bishop urges respect for human dignity, property
Nicaragua parishioners protest arrest of second priest in two months Nicaragua parishioners protest arrest of second priest in two months
Australian cardinal, archdiocese sued in alleged choirboy abuse case Australian cardinal, archdiocese sued in alleged choirboy abuse case
Priest says blockade of Tigray harms church's humanitarian response Priest says blockade of Tigray harms church's humanitarian response
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope says upcoming trip to Canada will be a penitential pilgrimage

Pope says upcoming trip to Canada will be a "penitential pilgrimage"

Francis wants to help repair the damage Catholics have done to Indigenous peoples of North America

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.