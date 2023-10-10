News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Australia set for First Nations constitutional recognition vote

Opinion polls show a narrowing gap between yes and no voters

A woman walks past volunteers handing out voting brochures outside a voting center in central Sydney on Oct 3. Early voting opened on Oct 3 across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

A woman walks past volunteers handing out voting brochures outside a voting center in central Sydney on Oct 3. Early voting opened on Oct 3 across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: October 10, 2023 08:31 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2023 08:36 AM GMT

Australians will decide on Oct. 14 whether to grant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders constitutional recognition and a Voice to Parliament with opinion polls revealing a narrowing gap between the yes and no campaigns.

However, the no still held a commanding lead as early balloting began last week  with both sides in the debate ramping their campaigns that were using "Trump like" tactics to scuttle proposed changes.

Australians are being asked to amend the constitution so that “the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the parliament and the Executive Government ….” on issues that affect them.

If successful, a consultative body of indigenous people would be established to advise the government of the day on matters which affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

But conservatives — who campaigned under the slogan “If You Don’t Know Vote No” — argue that would divide Australians along race lines by handing First Nations a constitutional right not enjoyed by non-indigenous Australians.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the proposed Voice to Parliament in response to the “Uluru Statement from the Heart” written by delegates to the First Nations National Constitutional Convention, held over four days in Central Australia in May 2017.

Religious groups including the Catholic, Uniting and Anglican churches, the Australian National Council of Imams, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist leaders have written an open letter in support of the Voice.

A loss would be a major setback for Albanese who has also ruled out introducing a Voice to Parliament through legislation if the constitutional referendum is defeated.

However, Shane Phillips, a prominent Aboriginal leader in Sydney said he had also seen the best of humanity among those Australians who pulled together around the yes campaign.

