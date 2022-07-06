News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities

Rights group calls move a 'wider effort to crack down on spread of religious information online'

Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities

Chinese government hosts the 2017 Forum of Internet + Religious Affairs (Photo: fasen.com) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 06, 2022 07:52 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2022 07:53 AM GMT

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to expand its apparatus to monitor and curb religious activities in cyberspace through training and deploying hundreds of “auditors” across the country, triggering concerns from rights groups.

Under the guidance of the CCP, the Ethnic and Religious Commission of Guangdong Province in southern China held a test for the first group of auditors for the state-run Internet Religious Information Services in early June, the China Christian Daily reported.

The result of the test was announced at the end of June and showed 127 qualified for auditor posts.

The Internet Religious Information Services agency was formed in March this year after the Chinese government’s State Administration for Religious Affairs announced the "Administrative Measures for Internet Religious Information Services" on Dec. 3, 2021.

The measures have been formulated by several state agencies in line with existing legislation in China such as the "Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China", "Administrative Measures for Internet Information Services," and the revised "Regulations on Religious Affairs."  

US-based Christian rights group, International Christian Concern, termed the move to deploy auditors as a “part of a wider effort to crack down on the spreading of religious information online.”   

The regulation concerning internet religious information services insists on “the integration of the protection of citizens’ freedom of religion with the maintenance of national ideological security, and the combination of the safeguarding of the legitimate rights and interests of religious believers with the practice of core socialist values,” John Wang, a reporter and commentator for the China Christian Daily wrote on Dec. 23, 2021.

Besides detailing measures for standardizing internet-based religious information services, it asks that online preaching should be organized and performed by religious groups, religious schools, temples, and churches that have obtained an "Internet Religious Information Service License."

"Both legal and illegal religious groups have been facing a renewed crackdown"

No organization or individual is allowed to carry out virtual missionary work and religious education and training, post the content of sermons or forward related content except for conditions specified in Articles 15 and 16 of the regulation, Wang said. It also bans organizing, live broadcasts and recordings of online religious activities

Despite recognizing the legal presence of five religions — Buddhism, Islam, Taoism, Catholicism and Protestantism — China controls all religious activities through state-sanctioned bodies that report to communist officials at local and central levels.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power, both legal and illegal religious groups have been facing a renewed crackdown under the pretext of several repressive policies including the 2018 Regulation on Religious Affairs.

In its latest religious freedom report, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom slammed China for the deterioration of religious freedom conditions.

“The communist Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, utilizing facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor and harass Christians, Tibetan Buddhists, Falon Gong and other religions,” the commission noted.

Independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Uighur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang, it added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim
Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music
Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group
Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church
Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest
Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianitys vulnerability

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianity’s vulnerability

A 13th-century fresco is back in a Syriac Orthodox church in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plain, part of a restoration project that aims to make Christians aware of their precious heritage

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.