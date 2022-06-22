At least 920 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

The latest disaster comes as Afghanistan is battling a severe humanitarian crisis

This photograph taken on June 22, 2022 and received as a courtesy of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency shows a member of the Afghan Red Crescent Society giving medical treatment to a victim following an earthquake in Afghanistan's Gayan district, Paktika province.(Photo by Bakhtar News Agency / AFP)

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan today killed at least 920 people and injured dozens more, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers reach remote areas.

The 5.9-magnitude quake struck hardest in the east, bordering Pakistan, where people already live hard lives in a country in the grip of a humanitarian disaster made worse by the Taliban takeover last August.

"Many houses were damaged and people trapped inside," government spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

Yaqub Manzor, a tribal leader from Paktika province, said survivors were mobilizing to help those affected. "The local markets are closed and all the people have rushed to the affected areas," he told AFP by telephone.

The quake struck at 1.30am local time in four districts of Paktita province. Tremors were felt across more than 500 kilometers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Photographs and video clips posted on social media showed badly damaged mud houses in remote rural areas. Some footage showed local residents loading victims into a helicopter.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Scores of people were killed and injured in January when two quakes struck rural areas in the western province of Badghis, damaging hundreds of buildings.

In 2015, more than 380 people were killed in Pakistan and Afghanistan when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake ripped across the two countries, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan.

The latest earthquake came at a time when Afghanistan is battling a severe humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country.

Aid agencies and the United Nations say Afghanistan needs billions of dollars this year to tackle the crisis.

Aid agencies have particularly stressed the need for greater disaster preparedness in Afghanistan, which remains extremely susceptible to recurring earthquakes, floods and landslides.

