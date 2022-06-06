News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
At least 22 dead after Indian pilgrim bus falls into gorge

The bus was carrying 30 people to a remote Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand

Donkeys take supplies to the hilltop hamlet of Tungnath in India's Uttarakhand state on May 5

Donkeys take supplies to the hilltop hamlet of Tungnath in India's Uttarakhand state on May 5. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: June 06, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 05:43 AM GMT

At least 22 people have died, seven others were seriously injured and one was missing after a bus plunged into a gorge in a mountainous region of northern India on June 5.

The bus was carrying 30 people including the driver to Yamunotri, a remote Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, when it went off the road in the evening.

The accident happened in Uttarkashi, about 160 kilometers from state capital Dehradun, and the local control room confirmed 22 deaths.

"The injured persons have been rushed to the nearby medical facilities," district police superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi told AFP.

Yaduvanshi added that the rescue workers were still looking for a missing passenger and the death toll "may increase further".

The picturesque Uttarakhand has some of the holiest Hindu sites and receives millions of pilgrims each year but has a poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous network of Himalayan roads.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah said he was in touch with the local authorities about the ongoing relief work for the "very sad" incident.

About 150,000 people are killed each year in traffic accidents in India, according to the government.

Among the main factors contributing to the high number of fatalities are excessive speeding and people not using seatbelts or wearing crash helmets.

