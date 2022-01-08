At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm

Updated: January 08, 2022 04:28 PM GMT
People work to clear a road after heavy snowfall in Murree, around 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad on January 8, 2022, after an incident earlier where at least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging to a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall. (Photo by AFP)
At least 21 people died in freezing temperatures when tens of thousands of visitors thronged a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, sparking a major traffic jam, authorities said Saturday.
Police reported that at least eight people had frozen to death in their cars, while it was not immediately clear if others may have died from asphyxiation after inhaling exhaust fumes in snow-bound vehicles.Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the military had mobilised to clear roads and rescue thousands still trapped near Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad.
Traffic warning
Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital.
"It's not only the tourists, but the local population is also facing severe problems," Usman Abbasi, another stranded visitor, told AFP.
"Gas cylinders have run out and drinking water is not available in most areas -- it's either frozen or the water pipes have been damaged due to severe cold."
Pakistan's armed forces public relations department said people still stranded in Murree would be moved to five army relief camps already established.
Rescue operations were continuing with heavy machinery working "without any pause", it said, adding: "Where machinery can't reach, troops have been moved and they are clearing traffic and opening roads."
The town of around 30,000, at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet), clings to the sides of steep hills and valleys and is serviced by narrow roads that are frequently clogged even in good weather.
Sheikh Rashid said residents had sheltered people trapped in the town and provided blankets and food to those they could reach on the outskirts.
Authorities said schools and government buildings had taken in those who could make it to the town from the clogged roads.
Rescue 1122, Pakistan's emergency service, released a list naming 21 people it said had been confirmed dead.
It included a policeman, his wife and their six children.
Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab government, said they had frozen to death inside their snow-covered car.
Rescue 1122 said another family, of five, was also among the dead.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…