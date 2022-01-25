X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club

One victim was stabbed and 17 died in the blaze at the nightclub in West Papua province

AFP, Jakarta

AFP, Jakarta

Published: January 25, 2022 07:40 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2022 07:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
6

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
7

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
8

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
9

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Jan 22, 2022
10

Grand theft mango case sparks outcry in Philippines

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club

A fire burns on Jan. 25 at the Double O nightclub where at least 18 people were killed in clashes between two groups in Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province. (Photo: AFP)

At least 18 people were killed during clashes between two groups at a night club in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, with most dying after the venue caught fire.

"The clash broke out last night [Monday] at 11pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday," Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement.

One victim was stabbed and 17 more died in the blaze at the Double O nightclub, officials said.

"We found 17 bodies in Double O. They were all found on the second floor. We have evacuated the bodies to Selebe Solu Hospital," said Sorong Police's health division head Edward Panjaitan.

Police said the clash did not involve locals in remote West Papua, where there is a long-running, low-level insurgency.

They were investigating the cause of the fire, which gutted the large red and white building. A burnt-out vehicle was seen lying on its side by the club's blackened entrance as officers guarded the site.

It actually started with a misunderstanding between two members of the respective groups

"The club was burnt from the first floor. We tried to evacuate as many people as possible, but after the firefighters extinguished the fire this morning, we found some bodies there," police chief Setiawan said.

Police said the conflict was between two ethnic groups.

"It actually started with a misunderstanding between two members of the respective groups," Setiawan said. "We tried to mediate between the groups, as we called their leaders before last night's clash."

Police have deployed forces in the town to prevent any further clashes.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sorong, gateway to the coral-rich Raja Ampat islands, is the largest city in West Papua province and home to a major port.

It is relatively quiet compared to other regions of West Papua, which have seen clashes due to the ongoing insurgency between separatists and Indonesian security forces.

Rebels have recently escalated their fight, targeting road contractors, as well as schools and clinics they say have links to the military. Authorities have responded by reinforcing deployments of troops and police.

The province shares a border with independent Papua New Guinea on the island of New Guinea, just north of Australia.

A former Dutch colony, mineral-rich Papua declared independence in 1961 but neighbouring Indonesia took control two years later, promising an independence referendum.

The subsequent vote in favour of staying part of Indonesia, approved by the UN at the time, was widely considered a sham.

Papua's Melanesian population, predominantly Christian, share few cultural connections with the rest of Indonesia — the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing
Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Support Us

Latest News

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Jan 25, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Jan 25, 2022
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Jan 25, 2022
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Jan 25, 2022
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women

African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women
Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster

Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.