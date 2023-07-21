News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

At least 16 dead in India landslide, dozens missing

Rescue operations were called off because of continuous rains and 'threat of further landslide' in Maharashtra's Raigad district

At least 16 dead in India landslide, dozens missing

India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel inspect the site of a landslide at Irshalwadi village of Raigad district in Maharashtra state in this handout photograph released by NDRF on July 20. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Mumbai

By AFP, Mumbai

Published: July 21, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2023 05:00 AM GMT

At least 16 people were killed Thursday after a landslide smashed into their village in India's Maharashtra state, officials said, with locals fearing the toll could rise significantly.

India's National Disaster Response Force said Thursday that 16 people had been killed and that they had called off the rescue operations because of continuous rains and "threat of further landslide."

But volunteer Santosh Kumar feared the count could be higher.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We did not count the dead bodies exactly but as per my estimate, there were about 60 to 70 dead bodies. Out of which we buried about 12 to 14 bodies there itself," Kumar told AFP.

AFP could not independently verify the claim.

Rescue teams were battling lashing rain in the remote, hilly and forested Raigad district, with people scrambling at mounds of earth and rubble.

The state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at least 1,000 workers were part of the rescue team.

Fadnavis had said that around 200 people live in the area and that 70 had been rescued.

Police officer Harish Kalsekar told AFP earlier that nearly 50 people were feared buried under the debris.

"It is raining and the terrain is hilly, so heavy equipment can't be moved there," Kalsekar said.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said the priority was "to evacuate people from the scene and treat the injured immediately".

India has been battered by rains since the start of the monsoon season in June, and flooding and landslides have killed scores of people.

Monsoon rains are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater, but the deluge also causes widespread destruction every year.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

At least 16 dead in India landslide, dozens missing At least 16 dead in India landslide, dozens missing
Patients 'held hostage' by doctors' strike in Bangladesh Patients 'held hostage' by doctors' strike in Bangladesh
Forest ban pushes Bangladeshi coastal families to the edge Forest ban pushes Bangladeshi coastal families to the edge
German Catholic website to support youth vocations German Catholic website to support youth vocations
Three Indian Christians get jail for violating conversion law Three Indian Christians get jail for violating conversion law
Harsh conditions in China’s jails ‘add up to torture’ Harsh conditions in China’s jails ‘add up to torture’
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ujjain

Diocese of Ujjain

In a land area of 18,441 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three civil districts of Ujjain, Shajapur and

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.