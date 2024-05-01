News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

At least 143 killed in Pakistan's heavy April rains

The South Asian nation is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather, as well as often-destructive monsoon rains
Fishermen gather under a faulty structure along a damaged roadside, as boats are stacked near a jetty following heavy rainfall in Gwadar in Balochistan province on April 18.

Fishermen gather under a faulty structure along a damaged roadside, as boats are stacked near a jetty following heavy rainfall in Gwadar in Balochistan province on April 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Islamabad
Published: May 01, 2024 05:42 AM GMT
Updated: May 01, 2024 05:46 AM GMT

At least 143 people died in Pakistan from lightning strikes and other storm-related incidents in April, with the country receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, officials said on April 30.

April brought flash floods, landslides and inclement weather that caused houses to collapse in some areas and destroyed crops in others.

Pakistan saw a rainfall "increase of 164 percent above the normal levels in April, which is very unusual", said Zaheer Ahmad Babar, spokesperson for the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

"We've observed these erratic weather patterns as a direct result of climate change," he told AFP.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.

The largest death toll for April was in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 83 people died, including 38 children, and where more than 3,500 homes have been damaged.

"The fatalities resulted from roof collapse and landslide incidents," Anwar Shahzad, spokesman for the province's disaster management authority, told AFP on April 30.

In some northern parts of Punjab, the country's most populous province, harvests of wheat, a staple food, were spoiled by hailstorms.

Environmental expert Maryam Shabbir Abbasi told AFP that overall weather patterns had shifted by "about a month and a half, and we should shift our calendars for the agriculture sector accordingly to avoid damages caused by unprecedented rainfall".

Officials earlier this month said several people, including farmers harvesting wheat, were killed by lightning in Punjab, and that a total of 21 people were killed in different rain-related incidents.

Another 21 deaths were reported in Balochistan province in April, including seven people who were struck by lightning, with rain disrupting life in some districts and causing school closures.

In parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 14 people were killed, and at least four were killed in road accidents linked to floods in southern Sindh province.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In the summer of 2022, a third of Pakistan was submerged by unprecedented monsoon rains that displaced millions of people and cost the country $30 billion in damages and economic losses, according to a World Bank estimate.

As several parts of the country were battered by heavy rains this month, Karachi, the largest city, experienced its hottest day of the year on April 28 with temperatures soaring to 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit).

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Karnam Dhaman Kumar of Nalgonda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Visuvasam Selvaraj of Port Blair , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Yanquan Tan of Nanning, China
Read More...
Latest News
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.