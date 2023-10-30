At least 13 dead in India train crash

The crash caused derailment in southern Andhra Pradesh state, the Press Trust of India reported

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct rescue operation at the site of the train crash in Vizianagaram district of India's Andhra Pradesh state on Oct. 30. (Photo: AFP)

At least 13 people were killed and around 50 injured on Sunday evening after two trains collided in southeast India, local media reported, citing officials.

The crash caused a derailment between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh state, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The accident occurred after one of the passenger trains overshot a signal, according to officials cited by PTI.

"Thirteen passengers have been killed and 50 others are injured. Rescue operations are going on," a top local government official called Nagalakshmi S. told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had spoken with the country's railway ministry and that he "extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon."

India has one of the world's largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar state and plunged into a river below, killing an estimated 800 people.

In June, a triple-train collision killed nearly 300 people in Odisha state.

In August at least nine people were killed when a coach parked in southern India caught fire as a passenger tried to make tea.

