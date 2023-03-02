News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

At 10 years, Pope Francis makes Americans 'uncomfortable'

Pope's approach to Catholic social teaching as a seamless garment does not fit seamlessly into American political ideologies

At 10 years, Pope Francis makes Americans 'uncomfortable'

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, delivers the homily during an Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on Feb. 22 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: March 02, 2023 04:34 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

As Pope Francis prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, one hallmark of his papacy has been to make both sides of the American political aisle "uncomfortable," panelists, including Washington's Cardinal Wilton Gregory, said at a Feb. 28 event hosted by Georgetown University's Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life.

Pope Francis, formerly Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected pope on March 13, 2013, after Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation. During his pontificate, Pope Francis has rejected the notion of the church as a political entity, instead stressing themes like caring for those on the peripheries and creation. But his approach to the interconnected themes of Catholic social teaching as a seamless garment does not fit seamlessly into American political ideologies, the panelists said.

Cardinal Gregory said Pope Francis has made it "totally uncomfortable to take great comfort in any one dimension of the church's social teaching."

Noting that the Washington audience was likely aware of heightened political polarization in the United States, the cardinal added, "there are so many examples of how we find it difficult to talk to each other."

"And (Pope Francis) makes it possible for us to say, if you really want to be adaptable, you've got to embrace the whole church's social teaching," Cardinal Gregory said. "So you can't be comfortable with just the pro-life banner; you can't be comfortable with just the progressive social (issues) -- you've got to have them all."

Cardinal Gregory said his four years in Washington have shown him how urgently the country must address the "challenges" associated with polarization.

"It's clear that we've got to do something to allow people to speak to each other with civility, honesty, charity, and not feel that there are winners and losers, feel like either I win or you win," Cardinal Gregory said. "Francis says, why don't we both win by understanding the breadth of the Catholic faith and approaching complex issues with a reverential deference to the truth?"

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville, Texas, praised Pope Francis for "breaking down barriers" and encouraging the church to get out of its "bubble" to meet "those who are at the margins."

"You know, I always invite everyone to come and see; (you) need to see the families, you have to see the faces, the children and the tears, and be really close, so that you can understand what he's talking about," Pimentel said of her organization's work at the border. "It's only then that you know what you need to do. Because I think God created us in a way to care for one another. And Pope Francis knows that perfectly and he's really inviting us to do that -- that's why he pushes us to the peripheries because that's where those are that are left out, that are marginalized, that are really struggling -- they don't fit into the church that we've made."

E.J. Dionne, a columnist at The Washington Post who has written about Pope Francis and how he affects U.S. public life, as well as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, said that Pope Francis has forced Catholics to see the "shortcomings" of either political side.

"On abortion, for example, where there are a lot of progressive Catholics who actually don't believe abortion should be made illegal, but I think what Francis does is force them to think about well what do you do? What is the responsibility? What is the responsibility to reduce the number of abortions if you're not going to make it illegal?" Dionne said. "And obviously, for more conservative Christians, he challenges them on issues related to social justice, government aid to the poor. And so he forces you to think hard about how what you believe relates to church teaching and Catholic social thought."

Cardinal Gregory praised Francis for an "accessible" papacy both in his public appearances and in his writings.

"It's hard to dislike a person who likes you," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope scraps free housing for cardinals Pope scraps free housing for cardinals
Israel police crack down on protest over legal reform Israel police crack down on protest over legal reform
'Noble profession' of journalism must convey truth, pope says 'Noble profession' of journalism must convey truth, pope says
Albany Diocese places 'hold' on all 'traditional Latin Masses' Albany Diocese places 'hold' on all 'traditional Latin Masses'
At 10 years, Pope Francis makes Americans 'uncomfortable' At 10 years, Pope Francis makes Americans 'uncomfortable'
Let's hope Church recognizes Pakistan’s modern-day martyr Let's hope Church recognizes Pakistan’s modern-day martyr
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jining

Diocese of Jining

In a land area of approximately 55,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanjing

Archdiocese of Nanjing

In a land area of approximately 75,153 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all of Jiangsu province except

Read more
Diocese of Tianjin

Diocese of Tianjin

In a land area of 11,919.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Tianjin Muncipality. It includes

Read more
Diocese of Batticaloa

Diocese of Batticaloa

On 3. July 2012, the Holy Father Pope Benedict  XVI, by a special Bull created the Diocese of  Batticaloa, by

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.