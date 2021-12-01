X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Indonesia

Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy

Activists seek accountability for government policy ignoring refugees and asylum seekers

UCA News reporter and AFP

UCA News reporter and AFP

Published: December 01, 2021 08:28 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2021 09:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
2

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
3

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
4

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
5

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Nov 29, 2021
8

Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City

Nov 29, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy

In this file photo, an officer of the UNHCR speaks with an Afghanistan refugee in Jakarta. (Photo by Konradus Epa/ UCA News)

The self-immolation of an Afghan refugee in Indonesia has prompted Catholic officials to ask the government to handle refugees with more accountability and collaboration.

Ahmad Syah, a 21-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire on Nov. 30 when he was taking part in a demonstration in front of the representative office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Medan, North Sumatra. The man suffered severe burns and was sent to a hospital.

The government must handle refugees with “accountability and in collaboration” with non-governmental agencies, said Gading Gumilang of the Jesuit Refugees Service, an international church agency.

“The first step should be collaboration to fulfill the needs” of refugees living in Indonesia. Our principle must be humanity first,” he told UCA News.

Syah, who waited seven years for resettlement in a third country, took the extreme step to protest government negligence, said protest coordinator Muhammad Juma.

Thousands of refugees, more than half from Afghanistan, are stuck in limbo in Muslim-majority Indonesia while they wait for resettlement elsewhere as Jakarta prohibits them from working legally.

Indonesia has not ratified the 1951 UN convention, making refugees vulnerable to arrest and deportation to their countries

Juma said at least 14 Afghan refugees had taken their own lives in Indonesia in recent years and six others had attempted suicide.

According to UNHCR, in 2020 Indonesia had at least 13,743 refugees from various conflict countries, most of them from Afghanistan. Their number is estimated to have increased after the recent US pullout from Afghanistan.

Indonesia has not ratified the 1951 UN convention, making refugees vulnerable to arrest and deportation to their countries.

However, the government has permitted UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration to operate in the country and handle refugees.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Activists say refugees lack facilities for education, health care, accommodation and employment despite thousands of them living in the country for more than five years.

Tanny Taher of the Community of Sant’Egidio, another international church group that works with refugees, said the refugees do not get any government support.

“They don’t have rights. Their children can’t attend school and they cannot work in Indonesia. But they were allowed to live in this country. They live through the help of NGOs and church groups," she said.

Refugees live in rented houses and makeshift shelters. Church groups also pay housing rents for some and meet the daily needs of some others, Taher said.

We are very concerned and will keep coordinating with related parties to overcome the situation

The Catholic Church in Indonesia, including Jakarta Archdiocese, works with the refugees by distributing food and meeting other emergencies through its charity groups such as the Community of Sant’Egidio.

Catholic officials called on the Indonesian government and the UN to do more to address the plight of refugees.

Mitra Salima Suryono, a UNHCR spokesperson, said the agency was closely following the self-immolation incident.

"We are very concerned and will keep coordinating with related parties to overcome the situation," she told AFP.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Indonesian cardinal closes month of plenary indulgences
Indonesian cardinal closes month of plenary indulgences
Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant
Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant
Duterte critic takes helm of Philippine bishops' conference
Duterte critic takes helm of Philippine bishops' conference
The race to replace Rodrigo Duterte
The race to replace Rodrigo Duterte
Thai police probe Amnesty over support for democracy activists
Thai police probe Amnesty over support for democracy activists
Support Us

Latest News

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Dec 1, 2021
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Dec 1, 2021
Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy
Dec 1, 2021
Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends
Dec 1, 2021
Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Dec 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Feminists Church clash in Bolivia

Feminists, Church clash in Bolivia
Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency

Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency
Makeover of NotreDame de Paris interior sparks hot debate

Make-over of Notre-Dame de Paris’ interior sparks hot debate
Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece

Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece
European Commission pulls internal memo cancelling Christmas

European Commission pulls internal memo “cancelling” Christmas

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.