X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

Assisted suicide could become law in England, Wales

The Catholic Church remains opposed to any form of assisted suicide, says Bishop Sherrington

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: May 26, 2021 04:34 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2021 04:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
3

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
4

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
5

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
6

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
7

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
8

Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

May 24, 2021
9

Timor-Leste postpones ex-priest's sex abuse trial again

May 24, 2021
10

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Assisted suicide could become law in England, Wales

Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury. (Photo: Shrewsbury Diocese/Twitter)

England and Wales face "the very real threat" of assisted suicide becoming law, the bishops warned Catholics on the eve of the introduction of new bill to legalize the practice.

Auxiliary Bishop John Sherrington of Westminster, the lead for life issues of the Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, said the "aid in dying bill" would "fundamentally change the relationship between the doctor and the patient as it would change from treatment and care to assisting another's death."

He said the private member's bill, due to be introduced May 26 into the House of Lords, was based on "false compassion" for sick and elderly patients.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Its proposals, he said in a statement, stood in contrast to the "extraordinary commitment of health care professionals and their loving care for the sick and dying" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These acts of heroic love are a powerful testimony to the fundamental dignity of the human person and to the importance of proper love and care in the face of grave illness and in the last moments of life," said Bishop Sherrington.

"The Catholic Church remains opposed to any form of assisted suicide," he said. "We reaffirm our support for high quality end-of-life care, which includes spiritual and pastoral support for the one who is dying and their family."

It represents the third attempt in a decade to change the law on assisted suicide in parliament

The annual Day for Life, celebrated in England and Wales June 20, "will call Catholics to pray for good care of those who are elderly, sick and dying and to oppose such legislation," the bishop added.

According to newspaper reports, the legislation seeks to permit terminally ill, mentally competent adults deemed to be in their final six months of life to have access to lethal drugs to commit suicide, pending the permission of two doctors and a judge.

It has the ostensible aim of alleviating "intolerable suffering" and seeks to overturn prohibitions under the 1961 Suicide Act, which make it a criminal offense to help people to kill themselves, punishable by a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

It represents the third attempt in a decade to change the law on assisted suicide in parliament and comes six years after a bill was defeated in the House of Commons.

Related News

No votes will be taken on the bill's first reading, but a second reading is expected in the fall, when politicians can debate and vote on the proposals.

Baroness Meacher, who is introducing the legislation, told the Sunday Times the bill could improve "the ability of all of us to lead happier lives in the knowledge that we will have some control over how we die and that we can die with dignity surrounded by our families."

She said in a May 23 interview that the alternative is "suffering at the end of life, possibly from pain, wounds, helplessness and or indignity."

But Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury said in a May 24 statement that the bill would remove "a shield from some of the most vulnerable members of society."

"If Parliament were ever persuaded to legalize assisted suicide, we should be in no doubt as to the moral line that would be crossed, a line that has never been legally crossed in our care of the sick and elderly since the foundation of our society," he said.

"The culture built on the commandment 'You shall not kill' has protected the most vulnerable, led to the development of the finest end-of-life care and never required of our medical and nursing professions that they assist in the suicide or the killing of their patients."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Darkness does not mean devil has won, says pope
May 27, 2021
Sexual harassment, bullying rife in Malaysian schools
May 27, 2021
Christian leaders offer to mediate Papua peace talks
May 27, 2021
Armenian Catholic patriarch dies in Lebanon at 86
May 27, 2021
US community still feels wounds of George Floyd's murder a year later
May 27, 2021
Indian guru's aide accuses medical chief of Christian conspiracy
May 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021

Features

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Myanmar cardinal calls on military to stop attacking churches

Myanmar cardinal calls on military to stop attacking churches
What criteria is used to screen foreign priests

What criteria is used to screen foreign priests?
Belgian cardinal says the Church of the future will be more humble

Belgian cardinal says the Church of the future will be more humble
Cardinal Jozef De Kesel a man of extraordinary freedom

Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, a man of extraordinary freedom
The Spirit of Pentecost at the Fifth Plenary Council in Australia

The Spirit of Pentecost at the Fifth Plenary Council in Australia
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, teach us to persevere in prayer and joyfully respond to Your call

Lord Jesus, teach us to persevere in prayer and joyfully respond to Your call
Help us to call to mind your works, O Lord

Help us to call to mind your works, O Lord
St. Augustine of Canterbury | Saint of the Day

St. Augustine of Canterbury | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.