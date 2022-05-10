News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Assailant firebombs Indonesian rights group office

Vehicles in Papua Legal Aid Institute office garage damaged in early-morning attack in Jayapura

Assailant firebombs Indonesian rights group office

A motorcycle parked in the garage of the Papua Legal Aid Institute’s office was burned in an attack by an unknown assailant on May 9. (Photo supplied)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: May 10, 2022 08:39 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 08:45 AM GMT

A human rights organization in Indonesia’s restive Papua province came under attack from an unknown assailant who threw what was thought to be Molotov cocktails at its offices.

A man wearing a hat, black sweater and face mask was seen fleeing the offices of the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) in provincial capital Jayapura on a motorcycle just before a fire engulfed a motorcycle and scorched a car parked in the office’s garage.

Nobody was reported hurt in the incident early on May 9.

LBH Papua director Emanuel Gobay told UCA News on May 10 that a wick and a plastic bag containing gasoline were found at the scene following the attack.

“We believe they were used by the perpetrator who knew the right time to attack — when things were pretty quiet,” he said, adding the fire was extinguished very quickly before it had a chance to spread.

He said the attack was likely linked to rights cases involving the victimization of workers, students, tribal groups and activists his organization was working on.

"The incident also highlights the need for the government to improve protection for human rights defenders, particularly in Papua province where there are many rights violations"

“These cases include illegal logging and gun ownership. We assume that one of these cases was the motive behind the attack. But I cannot be sure,” Gobay said.

“Obviously, we want the police to get to the bottom of what happened, arrest the perpetrator and tell us why we were targeted. The incident also highlights the need for the government to improve protection for human rights defenders, particularly in Papua province where there are many rights violations.”

A similar attack in September 2021 targeted the Legal Aid Institute’s Yogyakarta office.

The Humanity Coalition for Papua, an umbrella group of rights organizations including the Papua Franciscans' Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC), condemned the attack, calling it “an assault against democracy.”

“The government must not brush this under the carpet. The government promised to deal with issues in Papua immediately, including human rights violations,” the group said.

“If it is ignored, such intimidation will create a situation in which human rights defenders will always live in fear while a feeling of insecurity will pervade among the Papuan people.”

Yuliana Langowuyo, executive director of the JPIC, said the incident has put her organization on full alert.

“It’s not the first such attack against human rights defenders in Papua. Last year a journalist’s car was badly damaged,” she told UCA News.

Papua police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ahmad Mustofa Kamal called on people to stay calm and not be provoked by those looking to create chaos in the province.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood
Women in the Church — if not now, when? Women in the Church — if not now, when?
Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls
Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode
New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish
Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdishmajority city in Turkey reopens

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdish-majority city in Turkey reopens

St. Cyriacus Church built in 1376 and badly damaged in clashes between the Turkish army and pro-Kurdish independence paramilitary groups is now open for worship

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.