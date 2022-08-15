Asia’s population explosion is linked to religions

World’s most populous continent needs active population controls to avoid disaster

The United Nation's latest global population projection predicts there will be 8 billion people on the planet by November this year, and 8.5 billion by 2050.

Unfortunately, Central and Southern Asia along with sub-Saharan Africa are going to house the largest number of people.

These regions are already plagued with severe economic woes and social upheavals and are going to act as hubs for the milestone achievement of humanity.

In Asia, the world's most populated continent, the flag-bearers of population growth will be India, Pakistan, and the Philippines in that order. What roles do religions in these nations play in helping to check population growth?

Though the population boom itself is not the direct cause of any problem, it can go haywire if socio-economic contexts do not auger well for its growth.

Though India and the Philippines are doing well with thriving economies, they are also known for their increasing income disparity. Thus, on the social front, the poor in these nations are struggling miserably to make both ends meet, while the rich sleep in the lap of luxury.

"Most often in village communities, where the majority of Asians live, marriage, family, and childbearing are dictated by norms of religion rather than reason or resources"

China, the most wealthy nation in the world in terms of purchasing power, which occupies the top slot currently as the world's most populated nation with 1.43 billion people, is sitting pretty.

Years of state-sponsored population control mechanisms did the trick for the communist nation that is also the custodian of the second largest global economy. India, which currently has 1.41 billion people, is poised to overtake China as the world's most populated country next year.

Pakistan, with 234 million people, will retain its fifth ranking while growing to 366 million by 2080. In less than 15 years, Pakistan will also surpass Indonesia to become the fourth most populated country in the world and will also become the largest Muslim country in terms of population at the same time.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation like Pakistan and Indonesia, was able to control its population growth. With some 160 million people, Bangladesh maintains an appreciable growth rate of 1 percent (annual change) in 2020, compared with Pakistan's 2 percent annual growth rate.

Two decades ago, the growth rate in Bangladesh was 2 percent while in Pakistan it was 2.5 percent. While Bangladesh halved its growth rate in 20 years, Pakistan's reduction was minimal. India took 30 years to reduce its growth rate from 2 percent to 1 percent in 2020.

In most Asian populations, religion plays a vital role in the understanding of life and its actualization in society. Most often in village communities, where the majority of Asians live, marriage, family, and childbearing are dictated by norms of religion rather than reason or resources. Population growth in Asia, particularly in South Asia, then becomes a religion-linked reality.

"Religions help build an environment of hate and ridicule for those advocating safe sex and family planning"

Some 60 percent of the world's estimated 1.3 billion Muslims live in Asia with Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — in that order — becoming countries with the largest Muslim populations in the world.

Most of the world's 1.2 billion Hindus are in Asia, and at least 80 percent of them live in India — 966 million. Buddhists fill up South East Asia. Christians are a negligible group except in the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

None of these religions advocate family planning or any form of population control. Rather, all of them directly or indirectly encourage large families.

Most leaders of these religions, in their attempt to check their perceived immorality of sex outside marriage, insist that the divine purpose of sex is reproduction, and it is a sin to have sex just for pleasure.

Religions help build an environment of hate and ridicule for those advocating safe sex and family planning, which thwart any governmental attempt, if ever it exists, to check population growth.

Sociologists link high populations with a lack of education and poverty. Examples are aplenty, but it is a chicken-and-egg problem. Which of these problems came first, causing the others, continues to be debated.

"The call of religious leaders, including some Catholic leaders in India, to breed and increase numbers for social dominance, is irresponsible"

However, it remains irrefutable that a lack of education, poverty, and population are inseparable social realities in South Asia.

Religions are supposed to assist human betterment and would naturally lose their relevance if their teaching adds to poverty and resultant misery. The call of religious leaders, including some Catholic leaders in India, to breed and increase numbers for social dominance, is irresponsible, to say the least.

The Asian Church has been at the forefront to eradicate poverty with its vast network of social institutions. It is easy to notice that in places where Catholics have prosperous and educated communities, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Goa and Kerala in India, the birth rate of Christians is falling drastically compared with poor communities in other parts of Asia.

Socially advanced and educated Catholic communities prefer nuclear families. But there is no data available to establish that these Catholic families have ignored Church teaching that says using a condom is a mortal sin. However, common sense tells us that they have been successful in planning their families, naturally or otherwise.

Much of Asia needs active population control to avoid a disaster and save natural resources. Controlled growth is also needed to save people from avoidable poverty, violence, crime and misery. Religions cut a sorry figure when their teachings add to the social misery of millions. They then become irrelevant and despicable.

The need for population control is essential and immediate. It would be quixotic to think religions, including the Catholic Church, would change their stand on family planning. But they can accelerate their work for education and social advancement of the poor. That would spread the magic trick that is at work among advanced Catholic communities of Asia to people across Asia.

Education is the key, for the people and for religious leaders.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

