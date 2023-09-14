Asians accept cultural diversity of religions, says survey

People share religious beliefs cutting across religious lines and pray to gods of different religions

Thai Buddhists walk around a statue to give homage to Buddha on July 15, 2011, in Bangkok, during Asaha Bucha Day, one of the most important festivals in the Buddhist calendar (Photo: AFP)

Most people in South and Southeast Asian countries are tolerant toward religious diversity and consider minority religious groups compatible with national culture and values, says the latest Pew survey.

All major religious groups in the region expressed “a general acceptance of religious diversity,” said the survey report released by Pew Research Center on Sept. 12.

The research surveyed people in three Buddhist-majority nations -- Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Cambodia -- and two Muslim-majority countries -- Indonesia and Malaysia -- besides the multi-religious Singapore.

In all six countries, the majority accepted people of other religions, although being religious minorities, as part of their national culture and values, and did not express a negative sentiment about religious diversity, the survey report said.

For example, in Sri Lanka, 68 percent of respondents said Christianity and Hinduism are compatible with Sri Lankan culture and values, despite Buddhists forming 70 percent of its 22 million population.

In Muslim-majority Malaysia, 67 percent said Buddhism is compatible with Malaysian culture and values.

People in all six nations found Christianity compatible with their national culture but to varying degrees.

Less than half of the people (44 percent) in Cambodia said Christianity was compatible with their culture.

But more people in Indonesia (60 percent), Malaysia (65 percent), Sri Lanka (68 percent), and Thailand (73 percent) found Christianity compatible with their national culture.

An overwhelming majority in Singapore (89 percent) found Christians’ culture compatible with their national culture.

Religious diversity accepted

When asked if religious diversity makes their country "a better place to live," most people either agreed or said it does not matter.

People who said religious diversity makes their country a better place, and those who said it does not matter, together formed more than close to 90 percent.

Only a few people spoke negatively about religious diversity. Just four percent each in Singapore and Malaysia said religious diversity makes their country “the worst place to live."

Six percent each from Indonesia and Sri Lanka expressed such negative sentiment, but more people expressed such a sentiment in Thailand (11 percent) and Cambodia (12 percent).

People belonging to all the major religious groups in these countries said that they would be “willing to accept members of different religious communities as neighbors.”

In Sri Lanka, Hindus were accepted as neighbors by around 81 percent of Buddhists. Similarly, around 85 percent of Hindus said that they feel the same about Buddhists.

The survey also revealed that people with higher educational levels are more likely to accept neighbors of other religions.

For example, some 80 percent of Indonesians with at least a secondary level of education said that they would accept practitioners of Chinese traditional religions as neighbors, compared with 55 percent of Indonesians with less education.

Prayers to other gods

Besides, men were more likely to accept members of other religions as neighbors than women, the survey said.

Religious groups in the region also showed “signs of shared religious beliefs and practices across religious lines.”

“Sizable majorities in nearly every large religious community in all six countries say that karma exists, even though belief in it is not traditionally associated with all the religious groups surveyed,” the report said.

Karma, generally associated with Hinduism, refers to the idea that people will benefit or suffer according to their good or bad deeds, often in future lives.

Another significant finding was the fact that many people offer their respects to deities or founder figures that are not traditionally considered part of their religion.

In Sri Lanka, Hindus (66 percent) pray to Jesus Christ, Muslims (62 percent) and Christians (48 percent) said they pray to Hindu deity Ganesh, considered a remover of obstacles.

