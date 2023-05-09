Asian theology should consider local realities, heritage: experts

Migrants and climate change are among the issues that Catholics in the region need to focus on, says Archbishop Chung

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Soeul delivers his keynote speech during the meeting of theologians held in the South Korean capital on April 29-May 7. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

Catholics in Asia need to renew their commitment to evangelization by focusing on emerging regional realities such as migration and environment while protecting Asian heritage and values, speakers told a gathering of Asian theologians.

“We [must] reflect very seriously on how to theologize the Asian heritage and values by illuminating them in the light of Christian faith while preserving them, and how to dynamically testify to the gospel in an Asian context,” Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul Archdiocese said on May 5.

Chung was a keynote speaker at the week-long meeting of Asian Catholic theologians that ended May 7 in the South Korean capital, reported Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation.

It was organized by the Office of Theological Concerns of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), the regional body of national Catholic bishops' conferences. About 20 people attended the meeting including Indonesian Bishop Adrianus Sunarko, the commission chairman.

The meeting was themed “The Future and Theological Prospect of the Church in Asia

Chung also pointed out the need to focus on pastoral care for migrants.

“The reality is that not only is the church [demanding more] pastoral care for migrant workers and multicultural families, but more efforts and consideration are being requested for the understanding and integration of all members of society,” the prelate said.

He also voiced his concern about the plight of people displaced due to the climate crisis and urged the gathering to listen to them.

“Amid the ecological crisis, 'the cry of the poor' has become an important voice that the Asian church needs to listen to,” Chung said further adding that “it is regrettable that the poor are suffering more damage due to climate change in Asia.”

Chung also pointed out the growing influence of universalism, secularism, and fetishism as the reason for losing the value of faith and turning away from the church.

Bishop Adrianus Sunarko presented his critique of the German Synodal path and emphasized the role of scripture, tradition, and the theological method according to FABC texts.

Sunarko spoke on his views on a church’s mission based on agape -- unconditional love -- and self-sacrificing love in the joy of the Gospel.

The paradigm of Agape based on “Evangelii Gaudium,” Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, should be at the very heart of the Gospel proclamation in Asia, he insisted.

The meeting also had a panel discussion in which the delegates gave their opinions on the role of the laity in the Korean Church and Christ-centered Synodality.

Teresa Choi Hyun-soon, a professor at Jesuit-run Sogang University pointed out the need to provide training to the laity to help them understand their role and importance in the Catholic church.

“Sufficient education on the identity and mission of the laity is also necessary, and in particular, making them realize how dignified they are and how important they are in the church, providing a venue for them to participate, and giving them some degree of initiative, if necessary,” she said.

