Asian nations are among the worst places to be a Christian

The Indian government has banned Christian humanitarian organization World Vision India from accepting foreign funds. An official from the charity said the ban will not affect the agency’s projects in the country that "are supported by the funds generated from within the country.”

The agency official, however, declined to give details on the government's decision to cancel its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act abbreviated as FCRA registration. However, sources said the decision is likely to cripple World Vision India’s work in the country as domestic funds are insufficient to meet the cost of its country-wide operations.

Close to 3,000,000 Indian children are beneficiaries of humanitarian services by World Vision India. (Photo: World Vision India website)

World Vision supports millions of children and their families in 22 states. Since the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, the FCRA licenses of more than 16,000 NGOs have been canceled.

Critics say the government has started a campaign against Christian NGOs that mainly work among marginalized people. The license of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity was also revoked but renewed after a backlash.

The Pakistani government has decided the study of Islam is no longer compulsory for non-Muslim students in Pakistan.

In a notification on Monday, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training approved a new curriculum, which makes studying Islam non-compulsory for Christian, Bahai, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Zoroastrian students. The Religious Education Curriculum 2023 for Grades 1 to Grade 12 will be introduced from the next academic year in 2024-2025.

Students arrive at a school in Lahore in Punjab province on Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church has been urging the government to make provision for non-Muslim students to receive religious education in their faith instead of Islamic Studies. Church leaders hailed the move and appreciated the government for involving Catholic bishops in developing the syllabus of Christianity.

Pakistan has one of the lowest budgetary allocations for education in South Asia. The nation allotted 1.7 percent of its GDP for education in the fiscal year 2022-23 against 1.4 percent earlier.

Civil society groups and international human rights bodies have urged the Sri Lankan government to immediately suspend and review its ongoing anti-drug operation.

Thousands of suspected drug offenders have been arrested or detained over the last month after the anti-drug operation was initiated by President Ranil Wickremasinghe and Public Security Minister Tiran Alles. A June 30 deadline has been set for the police top brass to ensure comprehensive changes regarding drugs and underworld activities in the country.

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand guard after arresting men transporting a haul of heroin from a fishing vessel off the island’s southern waters, in Colombo on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Rights groups alleged that thousands of drug offenders from marginalized socio-economic groups are being arrested and detained in military-run rehabilitation centers.

The UN Human Rights body criticized the Sri Lanka police’s operation and called on the government to reassess its strategy with a human rights-based approach. Religious leaders also criticized the government for violating the human rights of suspected drug offenders.

A Christian pastor who has starred in a documentary on North Korean defectors has urged viewers in the South to understand the value of the freedom that they enjoy in the country in comparison to the North.

Pastor Kim Sung-sung, a member of the Caleb Mission run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church said the documentary “Beyond Utopia,” was a realistic portrayal of North Korean defectors’ lives.

In a photo taken on June 4, 2017, men push their bicycles past the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (left) and Kim Jong-Il (right), on Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang. (Photo Ed Jonse/AFP/Gettty Images)

The documentary follows the lives of the North Korean defectors through videos shot by the production crew that accompanied them. Some of the footage in the documentary was reportedly shot by the defectors themselves, Yonhap reported.

Pastor Kim said he is concerned about the lives of North Koreans who take great risks to escape the oppressive regime. The pastor reportedly helped more than 1,000 North Koreans to escape to the South in the past 23 years.

Global rights watchdog Amnesty International has accused China’s communist government of attempting to “gaslight” the international community by justifying human rights violations during a UN review.