Asian nations are among the worst places to be a Christian

Asian countries are among top persecutors of Christians, says a report from US-based Christian rights group, Open Doors
Updated: January 26, 2024 11:03 AM GMT
One in every seven Christians in the world faces high levels of persecution for their faith and two out of every five Christians in Asia are persecuted, says a report from US-based Christian rights group, Open Doors.
The report said attacks on Christians are becoming “dangerously violent” with churches and Christian institutions targeted, Christians facing digital surveillance, and tens of thousands displaced across the globe.
Naming the top 50 nations where Christians face severe forms of persecution, it listed North Korea as the “most dangerous place in the world for Christians.” Yemen, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and China are among the top Asian countries for Christian persecution.
The report pointed out that 4,998 Christians were murdered, 14,766 churches and Christian properties were attacked, and 295,120 Christians were displaced in 2023 across the 50 countries appearing on the list.
Christians and rights activists take part in a peaceful protest rally against an increase in hostility, hate and violence against Christians in various Indian states in this file image. (Photo: AFP)
The Indian government has banned Christian humanitarian organization World Vision India from accepting foreign funds. An official from the charity said the ban will not affect the agency’s projects in the country that "are supported by the funds generated from within the country.”
The agency official, however, declined to give details on the government's decision to cancel its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act abbreviated as FCRA registration. However, sources said the decision is likely to cripple World Vision India’s work in the country as domestic funds are insufficient to meet the cost of its country-wide operations.
Close to 3,000,000 Indian children are beneficiaries of humanitarian services by World Vision India. (Photo: World Vision India website)
World Vision supports millions of children and their families in 22 states. Since the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, the FCRA licenses of more than 16,000 NGOs have been canceled.
Critics say the government has started a campaign against Christian NGOs that mainly work among marginalized people. The license of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity was also revoked but renewed after a backlash.
The Pakistani government has decided the study of Islam is no longer compulsory for non-Muslim students in Pakistan.
In a notification on Monday, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training approved a new curriculum, which makes studying Islam non-compulsory for Christian, Bahai, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Zoroastrian students. The Religious Education Curriculum 2023 for Grades 1 to Grade 12 will be introduced from the next academic year in 2024-2025.
Students arrive at a school in Lahore in Punjab province on Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
The Catholic Church has been urging the government to make provision for non-Muslim students to receive religious education in their faith instead of Islamic Studies. Church leaders hailed the move and appreciated the government for involving Catholic bishops in developing the syllabus of Christianity.
Pakistan has one of the lowest budgetary allocations for education in South Asia. The nation allotted 1.7 percent of its GDP for education in the fiscal year 2022-23 against 1.4 percent earlier.
Civil society groups and international human rights bodies have urged the Sri Lankan government to immediately suspend and review its ongoing anti-drug operation.
Thousands of suspected drug offenders have been arrested or detained over the last month after the anti-drug operation was initiated by President Ranil Wickremasinghe and Public Security Minister Tiran Alles. A June 30 deadline has been set for the police top brass to ensure comprehensive changes regarding drugs and underworld activities in the country.
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand guard after arresting men transporting a haul of heroin from a fishing vessel off the island’s southern waters, in Colombo on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Rights groups alleged that thousands of drug offenders from marginalized socio-economic groups are being arrested and detained in military-run rehabilitation centers.
The UN Human Rights body criticized the Sri Lanka police’s operation and called on the government to reassess its strategy with a human rights-based approach. Religious leaders also criticized the government for violating the human rights of suspected drug offenders.
A Christian pastor who has starred in a documentary on North Korean defectors has urged viewers in the South to understand the value of the freedom that they enjoy in the country in comparison to the North.
Pastor Kim Sung-sung, a member of the Caleb Mission run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church said the documentary “Beyond Utopia,” was a realistic portrayal of North Korean defectors’ lives.
In a photo taken on June 4, 2017, men push their bicycles past the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (left) and Kim Jong-Il (right), on Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang. (Photo Ed Jonse/AFP/Gettty Images)
The documentary follows the lives of the North Korean defectors through videos shot by the production crew that accompanied them. Some of the footage in the documentary was reportedly shot by the defectors themselves, Yonhap reported.
Pastor Kim said he is concerned about the lives of North Koreans who take great risks to escape the oppressive regime. The pastor reportedly helped more than 1,000 North Koreans to escape to the South in the past 23 years.
Global rights watchdog Amnesty International has accused China’s communist government of attempting to “gaslight” the international community by justifying human rights violations during a UN review.
Amnesty said that during the Universal Periodic Review or UPR at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, China denied the scope and scale of its rights violations documented in UN reports. Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said that the Chinese delegation had offered up “its anti-human rights approach as a model for other countries.”
China's UN ambassador Chen Xu denied allegations of human rights abuses during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at UN Human Right Council in Geneva on Jan. 23. (Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
During the fourth UPR review, China was criticized for failing to implement earlier recommendations to ensure human rights to its citizens.
In 2022, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights accused the Chinese authorities of targeting members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups in the backdrop of restrictive and discriminatory laws, policies, and practices. It also accused China of eroding freedoms and rights in Hong Kong and Tibet with repressive policies and legislations.
A Catholic diocese in Indonesia has started the construction of a church 15 years after its construction license was withheld because of resistance from local Muslims. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of St. Benedict Church in West Bandung Regency was held on Monday.
The new church seeks to ease difficulties of more than 4,000 local Catholics who had to travel to faraway churches for worship. The church officials in 2009 proposed the construction of St. Benedict church, the first Catholic Church in West Bandung Regency but failed to get the construction license.
Holy Cross Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin of Bandung, the president of Indonesian Bishops’ Conference leads a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of St Benedict Church in West Bandung Regency on Jan. 22. (Photo: Bandung Diocese)
According to a government rule, a written consent from local residents, including Muslims, is needed to get a construction permit for a worship place. The rule was widely criticized by rights groups for making it difficult for minority religious groups to establish places of worship.
Muslim groups often oppose the construction of churches. The problem is prevalent in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, where many churches are still waiting for permission.
The Church in the Philippines held a prayer assembly to highlight the adverse impacts of mining on a historic, mineral-rich island.
The “Jericho prayer assembly” was organized by Borongan diocese in Eastern Samar province in the Visayas region, along with Calbayog and Catarman dioceses, against ongoing mining operations on Homonhon island last Saturday.
A signature campaign against mining operations in Eastern Samar province in progress on Jan. 20. (Photo: Alren Beronio)
More than 1,500 people joined the prayer assembly across the province. The Church has been strongly opposed to mining in Homonhon and Manicani in Eastern Samar province. The ongoing mining for chromite and nickel ores in Homonhon has been a bone of contention between environmental groups and mining firms.
Facing the Pacific Ocean, the 20-kilometer-long island is home to more than 4,413 residents. Records say Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan landed in the island in March 1521, which eventually led to the Christianization of the Southeast Asian nation.
A Vietnamese court has jailed nearly 100 people after they were convicted on terrorism-related charges following attacks in June last year on a remote police station in the country's Central Highlands that left nine people dead.
The People’s Court of Dak Lak sentenced 10 of the defendants to life imprisonment, five defendants were jailed for 20 years and another two for 19 years.
Activists hold banners during a demonstration against alleged human rights abuses to the Dega people (Montagnard hill tribe community) committed by the Vietnamese government, in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
Other defendants, including six who are believed to have fled abroad, were sentenced to between nine months and 18 years.
Ninety-two defendants were ordered to pay compensation to agencies, and individuals who suffered “material and mental damage.”
A total of 100 people had been put on trial and the prosecutors had recommended the death sentence for the group’s ringleaders.
Sources said the deadly attack was carried by insurgents from ethnic minority and largely Christian Dega people who were protesting repressive tactics and religious persecution by local authorities, which included the destruction of a church.
Dega people are considered a part of the Montagnard hill tribe community who fought alongside the US and allied troops during the Vietnam War.
Updated: Jan 19, 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Updated: Jan 12, 2024 11:00 AM GMT
Updated: Jan 05, 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 22, 2023 12:14 PM GMT
Updated: Dec 15, 2023 11:22 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 08, 2023 11:08 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 01, 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 11:30 AM GMT