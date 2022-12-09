Asian governments suppress peaceful protests

A 140-day protest of Indian fishermen led by Trivandrum Archdiocese in southern Kerala state against an upcoming seaport has been temporarily called off after a consensus was reached with the provincial government. The decision was made after a meeting with Chief Minister of the state.

The government promised to meet most demands of the protesters including a monthly rent of about 67 US dollars to families of fishermen who have lost their homes due to port construction activities, compensate them for the loss of livelihood, grant fuel subsidies for their fishing boats, and expedite the ongoing rehabilitation work.

Catholic priests sit on a boat atop a truck as part of a protest in Kerala’s state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Aug. 10 against a multi-billion-dollar port project which they say endangers the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen. (Photo: supplied)

The government, however, refused to accept the original demands of the protesters which included halting the port’s construction for three months and inviting fishermen’s representatives to be a part of an official panel of experts to study the environmental and human impact.

The fishermen have concerns over the erosion of the fragile shoreline, which could adversely impact their lives and livelihood. The construction activities started in 2015 have already rendered 500 fisher families homeless.

Myanmar military junta briefly detained a prominent Kachin Baptist leader as he attempted to leave for Thailand for a medical examination.

Reverend Hkalam Samson, former head of the KBC or Kachin Baptist Convention, was detained for questioning at Mandalay International Airport on Sunday and released the next day. Local media reported he is banned from leaving the country. The reason behind his arrest remains unknown. The KBC deplored the arrest and restrictions on his movement.

Reverend Hkalam Samson was arrested on Dec. 5. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

In August 2019, he was sued by the military for alleging at a July meeting with the then-US president, Donald Trump, that Myanmar’s military oppresses minority Christians. He was among 27 people from 17 countries who were alleged to be victims of religious persecution invited to meet Trump.

The detained Baptist leader had reportedly supervised the funerals of at least 63 people killed in an airstrike by the junta in Kachin state.

Police in the Philippines warned people to remain vigilant against cyber criminals who use fake solicitation letters to dupe Christians into making donations for bogus Christmas projects.

The law enforcers issued a warning on Sunday about a spike in fraud cases with so-called Catholic foundations seeking to raise funds to provide Christmas gifts for the poor. The police cited verified cases involving three fake foundations named after Catholic saints allegedly run by syndicates in the capital Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan and Cavite.

A woman prepares traditional Christmas lanterns in a rural part of the Philippines. (UCA News file photo)

The groups duped Catholics to send donations through Gcash, an electronic and mobile wallet application. One group received about 1,818 US dollars from a parish in Manila.

At least three businessmen reported the scam after transferring hundreds of thousands for financing the purported construction of a school for orphans in the Mindanao region which was later found to be fake. Police and church officials urged people to verify the background of groups and individuals before making a Christmas donation.

An Indonesian Catholic priest joined rights activists in criticizing the country’s new criminal code that among other things bans sex outside of marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail. Indonesian parliament approved sweeping changes to the Dutch colonial-era penal code on Tuesday despite strong opposition from civil society.

Divine Word Father Otto Gusti Madung, a lecturer at the Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, called the parliament’s decision “a setback to protecting the liberal rights of citizens which includes the guarantee of human dignity.”

Divine Word Father Otto Gusti Madung. (Photo supplied)

He said the move was part of an effort to incorporate religious morality into the law, which can be resolved by religions or individual personal moral considerations.

Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia called the legislation “a significant blow to Indonesia’s hard-won progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms over more than two decades.”

Bishops in Vietnamese dioceses have appealed Catholics to regularly attend services and provide emotional and material support for people in need as they begin the Advent Season.