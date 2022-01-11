X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path

Catholics in Asia often refuse to challenge church hierarchies and conservative societies

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: January 11, 2022 10:21 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
7

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
8

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14

Jan 11, 2022
Support UCA News
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path

St. Margarita Church in Dusseldorf, western Germany, before the arrival of German Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki for a confirmation Mass on June 9, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The ongoing diocesan synods across the globe, preparing for the 2023 Synod of Bishops in Rome, can learn a few lessons from the explosive German synodal path on subjects detrimental to the long-cherished views of the hierarchical, clericalist, magisterial and male-dominated Catholic Church. 

The Asian Church especially has to follow thoroughly the outcome of the German synod path, which has taken up burning issues like clerical abuse for discussion.

Even if not to the extent seen in the West, Asian Catholics are beginning to discuss the salacious deeds of abuser priests. The German tips can help diocesan synods to address the malady plaguing the Church in modern times.

This unfortunate tendency seems to dismiss clerical sex abuse as a non-issue. The future of the Church in Asia largely depends on how effectively and incisively the Church handles it now rather than pushing it under the carpet.

In India recently, Cardinal Oswald Gracias recommended canonical proceedings against a priest found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy in Mumbai. On Dec. 29, a special court passed a sentence of life imprisonment on 55-year-old Father Lawrence Johnson, an archdiocesan priest. He was arrested on Dec. 2, 2015, for sexually assaulting a boy who was 13 years old at the time.

A court in East Timor on Dec. 21 jailed a defrocked American missionary for 12 years after he was charged with sexually abusing several orphaned and disadvantaged girls who were staying in his care.

The story of the German Church tells us that the Church’s credibility and moral authority depend largely on how it tackles this one issue of clerical sex abuse

Eighty-four-year-old Richard Daschbach, who set up a shelter for orphans and vulnerable children, was accused of sexually abusing children younger than 14. He was also charged with possessing child pornography and domestic violence.

The Asian Church hierarchy can no more dismiss clerical abuse and predator priests as a “Western issue.” The story of the German Church tells us that the Church’s credibility and moral authority depend largely on how it tackles this one issue of clerical sex abuse. It alone will change the Church’s hierarchical dominance, clericalism and patriarchal attitude.

The German Church’s synodal path has close links with clerical abuse. A 2018 clerical sexual abuse report spurred the German Church to spearhead the experimental synodal path. Although it is in no way connected to the 2023 Vatican synod, it would be hard for the Vatican to discard German motives as “temptations” to defy the Vatican.

Besides clerical abuse, another subject that figures prominently in the ongoing German synodal path is the separation of powers — temporal and spiritual — in the Church, which is of utmost importance to Asian churches.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Most national churches are custodians of immense wealth as they inherited vast patches of land in cities, towns and hill stations that have appreciated over centuries. Diocesan bishops own and manage these properties often without consultation with lay groups and without considering a national pastoral plan.

The diocesan finance councils, parish councils and other representative bodies established to fulfill the demands of the Second Vatican Council’s recommendation have been rendered toothless under such clerical dominance. The hierarchy has become the sole owner and dispenser of wealth.

The lack of a power-sharing mechanism within the Asian Church was brought to the fore when a lay Catholic in the southern Indian state of Kerala challenged the Eastern-rite Cardinal George Alencherry’s authority to sell some pieces of land in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The layman’s case came after the cardinal was accused of causing a loss of some US$10 million to the archdiocese in land deals he conducted. Allegations, court cases and investigations that began three years ago continue in the courts.

Kerala High Court has clarified that the cardinal (as well as other bishops) cannot claim ownership of the diocesan land and sell it unless they have inherited it, brought it or transferred it their name through the existing legal process in the country.

Canon law does not give them the authority to own and sell diocesan properties, the court said.

The verdict is something that the ongoing diocesan synods across Asia need to study. The understanding of the Church and its hierarchical authorities is changing. The younger generations have much clearer views about their inheritance and rights, which include diocesan properties and artworks.

Another part of the German synodal path discussion is gender equality in the Church, which extends to the ordination of women and their ministries. The Asian Church, which continues to swear by feudal moorings, allots only a second place for women in society and considers demands of gender equality a non-issue.

The ordination of women is a closed chapter for the Asian Church as the Vatican has reaffirmed the ban on women priests

National churches in Asia have often refused to challenge conservative societies that see women’s primary role as being mere child bearers. The Church and thousands of academic and healthcare institutions across Asia speak for gender equality, but we don’t see any serious action.

The ordination of women is a closed chapter for the Asian Church as the Vatican has reaffirmed the ban on women priests. The ban, it said, was “definitive” teaching and “a truth belonging to the deposit of faith." No diocesan synod will dare to talk about it in Asia, but they should at least discuss if they can find other ways to ensure gender equality in the Church.

The German synodal path, which was extended beyond 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a kind of journey undertaken by the German Church with the participation of all its members. It is organized by the German bishops in collaboration with the Central Committee of German Catholics, the largest body in Germany representing lay Catholics.

The Greek word "synod" means “walking together along a road” and implies a fellowship of people journeying together to achieve a common goal.

Since the synodal path (German: synodalerweg) is not organized under the instruction of the Holy See, its recommendations are not legally binding. Again, church law does not permit laypeople to impose a decision on a bishop.

Besides taking up topics that have been considered taboo in the Church for discussion, the German synodal path made headlines when there was a move in Germany to bless same-sex couples in defiance of the Vatican in May last year.

Though some have accused the German synodal path of creating a schism, the economically poor Asian Church should not ignore what is happening with the richest national church in the world.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Child marriages increase in Afghanistan despite Taliban ban
Child marriages increase in Afghanistan despite Taliban ban
Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes
Jan 12, 2022
Music-loving pope visits Rome record store
Jan 12, 2022
Three dead in Nigeria church collapse
Jan 12, 2022
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Catholic religious question silence of Indian Church on violence
Jan 12, 2022
Military raid kills two in Myanmar Catholic village
Jan 12, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Vietnamese women overcome post-abortion trauma and grief
Jan 12, 2022
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Jan 12, 2022
Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian diocese denies government summoned bishop

Nigerian diocese denies government summoned bishop
Israel liberalizes its kosher certification system

Israel liberalizes its kosher certification system
Learning from Las Hermanas

Learning from Las Hermanas
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.