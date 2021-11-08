X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Asian churches urged to have innovative pastors

Pastors should find 'new ways of being church' in the age of the pandemic and social media, experts say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 08, 2021 07:57 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2021 10:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
5

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
6

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
7

Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89

Nov 5, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon

Nov 5, 2021
10

Call for UN to act as Myanmar crisis worsens

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Asian churches urged to have innovative pastors

A pastor celebrates a livestreamed Sunday liturgy in a church in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Churches in Asia and across the globe need innovative and digitally savvy pastors who can find “new ways of being church” in the age of the pandemic and social media, Catholic communication experts said during an international webinar.

The webinar on Nov. 6 brought together communication experts from Asia and the Americas.  

It was jointly organized by the office of social communication of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences and Veritas Asia Institute of Social Communication (VAISCOM).

Some 180 clergy, religious educators and social communication directors from about a dozen countries including India, Mongolia, Myanmar and South Sudan attended the webinar.

“The Church needs pastors who are able to provide a deeper and energizing sense of the faith,” said Sister Angela Ann Zukowski, a member of Missionary Helpers of the Sacred Heart and director of the Institute of Pastoral Initiatives at Dayton University in Ohio.

The Church’s response to the Covid-19 crisis should be to go beyond providing content and prioritize building a sense of community, the nun said.

Digital pastors should be open to ideas and be willing to listen, especially to the people they serve

Technology-savvy youth and the advanced-in-age “wisdom” groups should come together to discover new ways of being church in this new missionary context, Sister Zukowski added.

Jesuit Father Paul Soukup of Santa Clara University in California presented the keynote address and emphasized that digital pastors should be open to ideas and be willing to listen, especially to the people they serve. 

Technological competencies, as well as a solid grounding on doctrine, are needed, the priest said, adding that pastors must also “test and try” what could work in terms of pastoring and providing care online.

The priest, who is the communications consultant of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, pointed out that nurturing faith, particularly in crisis situations, is important. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Digital pastors should then offer creative inputs for the senses like hearing because the same inputs will evolve into stories of one's experience of God, the priest said.

During the pandemic, the yearning for the divine and the sacred was felt even stronger, he said. “This spurred initiatives like online Masses that aim to bring the experience of the church back to the people.” 

Father Nicanor Lalog, from Our Lady of Fatima University in Venezuela, said he adopted a creative way of the liturgy during the pandemic in Malolos Diocese, where he serves as social communication director.

With the Holy Spirit’s guidance, the priest has initiated motorcade processions and walk-through and drive-through communions.

Bernard Canaberal, head of SIGNIS Philippines, said Catholic media should broadcast content mirroring people’s felt needs and situations. 

SIGNIS, the World Catholic Association for Communication, is critically adopting new media technologies while doing its mission under the “love shared and truth told” motto just like the universal church, Canaberal said.

Through live broadcasts of Mass, radio has fostered the Filipino identity that is close, if not akin, to the celebration of the Eucharist

Society of Divine Word Father Roberto Ebisa, a professor at the University of San Carlos in Cebu, Philippines, emphasized the enduring power of radio, which was able to converge with new media platforms.

During the pandemic, the priest said, the programs of SVD-run DYRF station, where he is a consultant, were streamed live on Facebook.

Through live broadcasts of Mass, radio has fostered the Filipino identity that is close, if not akin, to the celebration of the Eucharist, he said.

Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, chancellor of St. John’s University in Bangkok, said priests should be able to bring all their learning during the Covid crisis to a post-pandemic era.

We should continue using “the wonders of modern technology in our synodal church,” he said, because this will result in an even “deeper communion for our mission in the world.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

If it happens on your watch
If it happens on your watch
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Pope Francis urged to visit India
Pope Francis urged to visit India
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Catholics fight for religious freedom
Catholics fight for religious freedom
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Nov 9, 2021
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Nov 9, 2021
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Nov 9, 2021
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Nov 9, 2021
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Nov 9, 2021
French Church to sell assets to settle sex abuse claims
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Back to the future governance in the Catholic Church

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
If it happens on your watch

If it happens on your watch
Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopias crisis

Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopia's crisis
Those long and boring homilies

Those long and boring homilies
French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.