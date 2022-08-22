News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Asian Church 'stands at crossroads of history'

FABC president Cardinal Charles Bo opens golden jubilee by calling for 'comprehensive change, robust renewal'

This handout picture taken and released by the Vatican press office (Osservatore Romano) on Nov. 28, 2017, shows Pope Francis (left) attending a private mass with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archibishop of Yangon, in Yangon

This handout picture taken and released by the Vatican press office (Osservatore Romano) on Nov. 28, 2017, shows Pope Francis (left) attending a private mass with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archibishop of Yangon, in Yangon.(Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 22, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Updated: August 22, 2022 10:11 AM GMT

The Catholic Church in Asia stands at the crossroads of history amid poverty, climate change, political conflicts, disagreements, and economic collapse, says a leading Asian Church leader.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), made the comments during his address at the opening of the federation’s golden jubilee celebrations on Aug. 22.  The jubilee programs will conclude on Oct. 30, with a two-week FABC gathering in Bangkok.

“We gather amidst suffocating clouds of conflict and displacements, the collapse of the economy, frightening climate change, pandemic, and starvation of millions. Secularism is on the ascendency in the traditionally Christian world,” said Cardinal Bo.

Authoritarian leadership is also becoming the norm in too many countries, he added.

“Democracy faces stiff challenges. Fundamentalism and religious violence threaten global peace. We are called upon to examine ourselves as to what could be the role of Asian churches in these challenging moments,” the cardinal said.

He said much had been achieved in the past 50 years and thanked the theologians and others who provided the intellectual identity to the FABC.

" Asian countries are becoming economically and politically more confident"

“Asia is a virtual mosaic of cultures; the Church reflected that diversity,” Cardinal Bo said.

He said Asian Christianity is in the process of shedding its alien baggage and becoming truly indigenous to the region, he added.

“The incorporation of the cultural and the religious is what theologians refer to as inculturation,” he said.

The federation was established in 1970 when Asian bishops came together for the first time in Manila for Pope Paul VI’s visit to the Philippines. Since then, bishops say, the FBAC has cherished and worked with the Church to develop an identity for the Catholic Church in Asia.

The federation was forced to postpone its golden jubilee in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions.

Cardinal Bo said that with Christianity playing an important role in Asian nations, education, health and human development, countries are becoming economically and politically more confident.

"Pope Francis has always encouraged looking at every challenge as an opportunity"

“The Church is vibrant in Asia and Africa with increasing vocations. This is a great opportunity and challenge,” he said adding that this century can become the "Asian Christian Century" by “proclaiming the Good News and fostering peace with justice in the world.”

The cardinal said the question before the Church is to see how it can “become prophets of peace in an increasingly anxious world.”

The third millennium brings great challenges. Pope Francis has always encouraged looking at every challenge as an opportunity, he said.

“As we inaugurate the 50-year celebrations, we are reminded that the biblical perspective of a jubilee mandates a comprehensive change and robust renewal.

“The Church under the present pope has proactively initiated changes,” he said. “Pope Francis’ three documents have given to the Asian Church and the world a road map in right relationships: Evanglium Gaudium guided us in our relationship with God, Laudato Si' charted a course in our relationship with God’s creation and Fratelli Tutti enlightens us on the relationship with one another”.

He said the challenge was to be a synodal church, with evangelization gaining the prime place in Vatican structures and missions. On the justice front, the pope has called for dedication to the struggle for environmental and economic justice, he added.

He commended all the dioceses in Asia for preparing for the October FABC 50 General Conference, which will collate all the deliberations and chart a new course of journey for Asia and the world.

