Asian Church and human rights struggles make headlines this week

Hong Kong police arrested two people on Sept. 30 for seditious intent, identified as 37-year-old independent journalist Tang Ho-wing and 58-year-old activist Lee Ying-chi. Officers wearing National Security Department vests led Tang in handcuffs. The Hong Kong Journalists Association noted this marks the first time a journalist has been arrested for sedition under the homegrown security law passed in 2024.

The arrests stem from Aug. 31 operations outside Prince Edward metro station, commemorating the 2019 pro-democracy protest clashes. Six others arrested earlier this month were also released on bail after police alleged suspects spread false information and attacked the government to incite hatred. Convictions carry up to seven years in prison.

This screengrab from Facebook shows independent journalist Tang Ho-wing. (Photo: Facebook)

Tang runs the online media outlet Boom News with 200,000 followers. Local media and television footage from the 2019 unrest detailed severe police clashes. The press union stated that reporting is not sedition. Committee to Protect Journalists Asia-Pacific director Beh Lih Yi urged authorities to release him immediately and stop intimidating journalists, while Reporters Without Borders condemned the criminalisation of journalism.

Official figures show that by Sept. 1, authorities had arrested 416 people for national security crimes, resulting in 186 convictions.

Two ethnic Vietnamese Catholics holding Australian and Norwegian citizenship went missing in Cambodia after meeting members of the Viet Tan movement. Duy Hoang, executive director of Viet Tan, reported that 51-year-old Melbourne resident Tran Hiep, also known as Ho Pham Hiep Huy, and 52-year-old Oslo resident Nguyen Duc Thuan vanished after Sept. 18. Both flew from Bangkok to Phnom Penh on Sept. 15 and were scheduled to leave on Sept. 19.

Viet Tan is banned in Vietnam as a designated terrorist organization. Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, described the disappearance as transnational repression, urging Australia and Norway to mount full diplomatic pressure. Hoang stated that the activists advocated for religious freedom and families had received zero information since the incident.

Two members of Viet Tan, Nguyen Duc Thuan and Tran Hiep, have been missing in Cambodia since Sept. 18, 2026. To date, their families and colleagues have received no information about their whereabouts. (Photo:viettan.org)

Catholic congregations organized prayer vigils for their safe return. Viet Tan worked closely with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Severe concerns mounted over whether intelligence agents or cross-border operations orchestrated the abduction before official confirmation of arrests emerged across the border.

Later, Vietnam confirmed security forces detained the two ethnic Vietnamese Catholics. Intense international diplomatic pressure continues mounting as officials examine the broader implications of extraterritorial state actions violating regional sovereignty and fundamental human rights.

Church leaders and civil rights activists have strongly criticized the Indian federal government for seeking religion-wise demographic data. On Sept. 29, the home ministry’s high-level committee on demographic changes sent questionnaires to 28 states and eight union territories, requesting district-wise statistics on religious demographic shifts over the past 15 years.

The detailed questionnaire covers birth registrations, religious structures, vehicle registrations, property transfers, tribal religious composition since 2011, educational institutions, and mechanisms to identify illegal migrants in border districts.

A file image of an Indian school student holding her handmade national flag during celebrations for India's Independence Day at a school in Kolkata. The federal government's move to seek religion-wise data from states and union territories has drawn wide criticism, saying it violated the constitution and effectively segregated people based on their faith. (Photo: AFP)

Activists have termed the move as an exercise that aims to transform India into a Hindu theocracy and generate minority fear. They termed it as unconstitutional, invasive and diabolical. Opposition-run states expressed inability to compile such unmaintained data. India is currently ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Critics argue this targeted tracking mechanism specifically targets minority communities, threatening constitutional secularism and fostering societal division across the nation.

Protestant pastor Ghazala Shafique alleged she was attacked on Sept. 27 in Karachi by two armed Christian men who forced entry into her home near Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Church of Pakistan. The armed assailants hurled verbal abuse and attempted to shoot before church worker intervened and sustained injuries. Attackers also targeted nearby worshippers before fleeing and leaving their motorbike behind.

Shafique claimed she was targeted for supporting the Sindh Christian Family Laws Bill 2026, tabled on Sept. 7 by Catholic Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed to reform marriage and divorce grounds.

Pastor Ghazala Shafique speaks to people following the alleged attack on her in Karachi on Sept. 27. (Photo supplied)

While the Karachi Catholic Archdiocese and Church of Pakistan opposed the bill, Shafique faced police resistance and accused officers of yielding to political pressure. Police officer Kamran Arshad denied pressure, stating investigations await medico-legal certificates amid 60 to 70 witnesses.

Meanwhile, Riaz Aasi from the Alpha Human Rights Care Association questioned the attack's veracity, noting Shafique previously faced scrutiny over a 2023 Faisalabad shooting case involving pastor Eleazar Sidhu.

Local religious and civil society groups continue monitoring legal developments as inter-community tensions escalate over proposed family law reforms across the southern Sindh province.