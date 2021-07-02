Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses

Human rights activists in Pakistan have strongly rejected a bill that seeks to define religious minorities as non-Muslims. The bill’s new definition for minorities stems from a demand of a Hindu parliamentarian last month.

Keeso Mal Kheeal Das, a member of the National Assembly, urged the state to refrain from using the word "minority" when referring to non-Muslims. The bill recommends a constitutional amendment, stating that referring to a large part of the population as minorities is unconstitutional, discriminatory and negates the sacrifices of the communities, who face being treated as second-class citizens.

Peter Jacob, director of the Centre for Social Justice, speaks at a conference on minorities in Lahore on June 25. (Photo: Centre for Social Justice)

During a conference on June 25, Christian and Muslim leaders expressed frustrations as they termed it as “an imposition of negative or collective identity” instead of a preferred religious identity. Some argued that the move reflects a dangerous trend of self-exclusion and reverse discrimination. In Islamic Pakistan, religious minorities including Islamic sects like Ahmadis have struggled for religious freedom amid extremist threats and political disempowerment.

In 1974, Pakistan declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims, triggering unending bouts of oppression and violence against the community. National census data shows the minority population has been decreasing as abuses and persecution by radicals remain high.

In Bangladesh, an explosion in capital Dhaka left seven people dead and about 50 injured, highlighting failures by regulatory bodies in curbing such recurring accidents and loss of lives in the country. The blast destroyed one building and damaged seven nearby buildings in the Moghbazar area of central Dhaka last Sunday.

The strong impact set off an electric transformer and set ablaze three public buses full of passengers. A horrific scene descended on Dhaka Community Hospital as scores were rushed for treatment with bloodied bodies amid a frantic search for beds, blood and medical supplies.

Investigators inspect a building in the Moghbazar area of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka after it was badly damaged in a massive blast on June 27 that left seven people dead and about 50 injured. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. Police investigators and firefighters are trying to find out the cause, with the primary suspicion a gas leak. Deadly blasts are nothing new in Bangladesh. Last September, some 26 Muslims died in a gas blast in a mosque in Narayanganj district near Dhaka.

In 2016 and 2017, boiler blasts in two factories near Dhaka left some 44 workers dead and scores injured.

In Thailand, the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a massive spike in child pornography. Police have made a series of raids and busted rackets that produce and distribute child pornography.

In the latest case, police arrested a 28-year-old man who admitted he ran a website on Russian social media and networking platform VK that had more than 100,000 followers and has a secret group where users can view pornographic content featuring underage girls and vulnerable young women for 300 baht which is around 10 US dollars.

Clothes and other evidence are displayed at a police press conference in Bangkok on Feb. 16 to announce the arrest of the owner of a modeling agency for child pornography and sexual abuse. (Photo: AFP)

In January, a 44-year-old Israeli man was arrested in capital Bangkok for illegal possession of pornographic material involving children. In February, a 28-year-old Thai man, who ran a child model agency in Pathum Thani near Bangkok, was arrested for producing and distributing pornographic content involving underage boys.

Last year Thai police received nearly 170,000 tip-offs from locals about online pornographic content featuring children, a rise of 40 percent from the previous year.

A leading Catholic bishop in the Philippines has slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for a gradual loss of good governance and decency in the nation. Archbishop Socrates Villegas and Bishop Pablo Virgilio David celebrated a requiem Mass for former President Benigno Aquino with several Jesuits and clergymen last Saturday in Quezon City of Manila.

Aquino died on June 24 from renal failure and diabetes complications and his body was quickly buried amid Covid-19 restrictions. Archbishop Villegas delivered a homily where he urged the nation to bring back good and decent governance that has been dying since Duterte came to power.

Kris Aquino (center) places the urn of her brother, the late president Benigno Aquino, inside a tomb during his funeral in Manila on June 26. (Photo: AFP)

He noted that leaders should be servants, not bosses. The prelate hailed the late Aquino as an icon who dreamed of making Philippines a better society. Many Catholics saw this as a political statement aimed at the country’s next election.

Duterte became the 16th president of the Philippines in 2016. His regime has faced criticism for failing to reduce poverty, human rights violations including thousands of extrajudicial killings during an anti-drug war, controversial remarks and verbal attacks on the opposition, rights advocates and the Church.

Christians in Indonesia’s restive Papua province have dismissed the central government’s move to oust the native Papuan governor as a ploy to perpetuate unrest and push through unpopular policies.