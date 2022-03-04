Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine

Two Catholic nuns are among thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started last week.

The nuns are from the Missionaries of Charity congregation founded by Mother Teresa. Sisters Rosela Nuthangi and Ann Frida hail from Mizoram, a Christian-dominated state in northeast India. Church sources in Mizoram said that Sister Frida was working in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Parents of Indian students studying in Ukraine protest against the Russian invasion in New Delhi on Feb. 26 while demanding the safe evacuation of stranded Indians. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP)

The Indian government has initiated a mass evacuation effort by deploying multiple flights for the safe return of stranded Indians. The evacuation efforts were intensified after a 21-year-old Indian medical student died due to shelling as fighting escalated in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, on Tuesday.

Indian officials said about 60 percent of Indians have left Ukraine for neighboring countries, mostly Poland, and about 2,000 who are stranded are to be brought back to India.

A Vatican envoy has confirmed Pope Francis will visit Catholic-majority Timor-Leste this year. Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, the chargé d'affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Timor-Leste, told reporters on Tuesday that he met with the pope and can confirm his intention to visit the country.

However, the Vatican envoy didn’t give any dates for the visit. Pope Francis had planned to visit Timor-Leste, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in September 2020. However, his trip was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monsignor Marco Sprizzi (left), the nunciature's chargé d'affaires in Timor-Leste, meets Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes, chairman of the Council of Ministers, on March 1 to discuss the pope's visit this year. (Photo: Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes' official Facebook page)

Pope John Paul II was the first pope to visit Timor-Leste in 1989, when the country was still under Indonesian control. Timor-Leste has a population of about 1.3 million.

A Portuguese colony from the 16th century to 1975, Timor-Leste was occupied by Indonesian forces for decades. It gained independence in 1999 following a brutal liberation war.

Myanmar’s military junta has taken 80 children hostage from a village in Sagaing region as troops intensified assaults on civilians with airstrikes and heavy weapons.

Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government said all the children are below 12 and students of a school in Chin Pone village. The military’s brutal assault against civilians in Sagaing and Magwe regions has escalated in recent weeks.

Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Ayadaw township in Monywa district in the Sagaing Division of Myanmar on Feb. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Rights groups say the troops have used airstrikes and heavy weapons while raiding villages, burning homes and killing innocent people. The regions, home to Bamar-majority people, had not seen such fighting or military atrocities for decades.

Thousands have fled their homes. Sagaing region has been a major hub of anti-junta resistance since the military coup February 2021. The junta has killed about 1,600 people and arrested 12,000 to crush anti-coup resistance.

At least seven people died and tens of thousands were stranded as flooding wreaked havoc in southern Thailand.

Among the dead were three men, two women, a two-year-old girl and a seven-month-old baby. They died by downing after a pickup truck tumbled top down into the fast-flowing river water. The severe flooding triggered by heavy rains damaged infrastructure including roads in rural areas in the provinces of Yala and Narathiwat.

People gather around the entrance of a flooded mosque following heavy rain in Manang Tayor village in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Feb. 27. (Photo: Madaree Tohlala/AFP)

The provinces are known for a nearly two-decade-long Muslim separatist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives. In Narathiwat, at least 13 districts were flooded due to heavy rain that continued for several days.

More than 7,200 households in 195 villages were inundated as the Sungai Kolok River overflowed its banks, damaging homes, businesses, schools and offices. In Yala, some 20,000 people have affected by the flooding.

The Cambodian government has shut down more than 550 independent primary and secondary schools that imparted free English and computer classes to thousands of poor rural students.