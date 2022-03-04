Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine

Asian Catholics pray and fast for peace in Ukraine as they mark the beginning of Lenten season.
Updated: March 04, 2022 10:55 AM GMT
Catholics in Asian countries responded to Pope Francis’ call for special prayers and fasting for peace in Ukraine as they flocked to churches on Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of the holy season of Lent.
In India, Christians from various denominations joined prayers and fasting for the end of the war. Leaders of various Indian churches issued a joint statement deploring the pain and suffering caused by the war as they called for an unconditional ceasefire.
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei released a pastoral letter that said Catholic Church in the region was deeply concerned over the war in Ukraine. Catholics in the region also attended prayers and fasting for peace and justice in Ukraine.
While communist China has backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bishop Stephen Chow Sau Yan of Hong Kong has urged Catholics to pray for Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left a trail of destruction, with thousands killed and more than one million displaced.
Ukrainians and supporters hold placards and a national flag as they protest during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, on March 1. (Photo: AFP)
Two Catholic nuns are among thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started last week.
The nuns are from the Missionaries of Charity congregation founded by Mother Teresa. Sisters Rosela Nuthangi and Ann Frida hail from Mizoram, a Christian-dominated state in northeast India. Church sources in Mizoram said that Sister Frida was working in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
Parents of Indian students studying in Ukraine protest against the Russian invasion in New Delhi on Feb. 26 while demanding the safe evacuation of stranded Indians. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP)
The Indian government has initiated a mass evacuation effort by deploying multiple flights for the safe return of stranded Indians. The evacuation efforts were intensified after a 21-year-old Indian medical student died due to shelling as fighting escalated in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, on Tuesday.
Indian officials said about 60 percent of Indians have left Ukraine for neighboring countries, mostly Poland, and about 2,000 who are stranded are to be brought back to India.
A Vatican envoy has confirmed Pope Francis will visit Catholic-majority Timor-Leste this year. Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, the chargé d'affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Timor-Leste, told reporters on Tuesday that he met with the pope and can confirm his intention to visit the country.
However, the Vatican envoy didn’t give any dates for the visit. Pope Francis had planned to visit Timor-Leste, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in September 2020. However, his trip was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Monsignor Marco Sprizzi (left), the nunciature's chargé d'affaires in Timor-Leste, meets Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes, chairman of the Council of Ministers, on March 1 to discuss the pope's visit this year. (Photo: Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes' official Facebook page)
Pope John Paul II was the first pope to visit Timor-Leste in 1989, when the country was still under Indonesian control. Timor-Leste has a population of about 1.3 million.
A Portuguese colony from the 16th century to 1975, Timor-Leste was occupied by Indonesian forces for decades. It gained independence in 1999 following a brutal liberation war.
Myanmar’s military junta has taken 80 children hostage from a village in Sagaing region as troops intensified assaults on civilians with airstrikes and heavy weapons.
Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government said all the children are below 12 and students of a school in Chin Pone village. The military’s brutal assault against civilians in Sagaing and Magwe regions has escalated in recent weeks.
Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Ayadaw township in Monywa district in the Sagaing Division of Myanmar on Feb. 13. (Photo: AFP)
Rights groups say the troops have used airstrikes and heavy weapons while raiding villages, burning homes and killing innocent people. The regions, home to Bamar-majority people, had not seen such fighting or military atrocities for decades.
Thousands have fled their homes. Sagaing region has been a major hub of anti-junta resistance since the military coup February 2021. The junta has killed about 1,600 people and arrested 12,000 to crush anti-coup resistance.
At least seven people died and tens of thousands were stranded as flooding wreaked havoc in southern Thailand.
Among the dead were three men, two women, a two-year-old girl and a seven-month-old baby. They died by downing after a pickup truck tumbled top down into the fast-flowing river water. The severe flooding triggered by heavy rains damaged infrastructure including roads in rural areas in the provinces of Yala and Narathiwat.
People gather around the entrance of a flooded mosque following heavy rain in Manang Tayor village in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Feb. 27. (Photo: Madaree Tohlala/AFP)
The provinces are known for a nearly two-decade-long Muslim separatist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives. In Narathiwat, at least 13 districts were flooded due to heavy rain that continued for several days.
More than 7,200 households in 195 villages were inundated as the Sungai Kolok River overflowed its banks, damaging homes, businesses, schools and offices. In Yala, some 20,000 people have affected by the flooding.
The Cambodian government has shut down more than 550 independent primary and secondary schools that imparted free English and computer classes to thousands of poor rural students.
The Ministry of Education didn’t give any reason for the closure of the schools run by Japan Relief for Cambodia and the World Assistance for Cambodia. The government terminated its agreement with the NGO, forcing it to halt operations in Cambodia.
Students sit socially distanced in a classroom as Cambodia reopened schools in low-risk coronavirus areas in Phnom Penh on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The NGO is a legacy of Bernie Krisher, a German-born American journalist and philanthropist who founded the independent Cambodia Daily newspaper. The newspaper earned a reputation for independent journalism and criticism of the government. It was forced to close in 2017 after being handed an unexpected tax bill amid a crackdown on opposition dissent.
Bernie Krisher established the NGO in 1993 to galvanize support to help rehabilitate Cambodia from the devastation of its long-running civil wars. Krisher died in 2019 and his daughter Deborah Krisher-Steele now oversees the NGO.
A human rights group has criticized state prosecutors in Indonesia for demanding a 10-year jail term for a Christian YouTuber accused of insulting Islam. Muhammad Kace, a former Muslim who converted to Christianity, is on trial for uploading hundreds of videos insulting Islam on social media.
The former Muslim cleric has been detained since last August after his arrest in Badung district of Bali province following a series of complaints by Muslim groups. Prosecutors have demanded a 10-year sentence while blasphemy offenses carry a maximum of five years in Indonesia.
Indonesian prosecutors are looking for a 10-year jail term for Muhammad Kace. (Photo: YouTube)
Rights group Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace called the demand harsh and discriminatory given the fact a Muslim was recently sentenced to five months for similar offenses.
In September last year, Kace was brutally tortured in detention by fellow inmates.
Catholic bishops in Vietnam have urged the faithful to support the victims of Covid-19 during Lent as new infections continue to rise in the country.
In his pastoral letter for Lent, Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh Diocese said Catholics need to do charitable works to assist helpless people as the coronavirus has pushed countless people to dreadful conditions because of unemployment, lack of food and insufficient incomes.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City puts ash on the heads of priests in Notre Dame Cathedral on Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo supplied)
Bishop Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh said that as the pandemic still rages, people need to continue to offer basic food and medicine to families infected by Covid-19.
Vietnam remained relatively unscathed during the first bouts of the coronavirus outbreak, but crumbled due to the more lethal Delta variant. The pandemic has surged across Vietnam since the Tet or Chinese New Year holidays in February. The Southeast Asian nation has registered 3.7 million cases and over 40,450 deaths from Covid-19.
A pro-Beijing newspaper in Hong Kong has attacked outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen and accused him of disrupting life and inciting riots.
Ta Kung Pao, a newspaper sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party, published four articles that explicitly targeted 90-year-old Cardinal Zen and the Hong Kong Church. The articles alleged that Cardinal Zen had abused his clergy status to engage in anti-China activities and stirred up chaos in Hong Kong.
Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, a former bishop of Hong Kong and a strong critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has come under attack from a pro-Beijing newspaper. (Photo: AFP)
The paper also alleged that Cardinal Zen as well as teachers and clergy from Christian schools instigated students to participate in violent riots in 2019. Cardinal Zen served as the bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009. He has been known for his social activism, advocacy in social movements and support for democratic values.
He also criticized the draconian national security law that Beijing imposed in Hong Kong in 2020. He has long been a target of Beijing for his opposition to the Communist Party's policies and crackdowns on human rights and religious freedom in China.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Mar 04, 2022 03:52 AM GMT
Updated: Mar 01, 2022 03:58 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 28, 2022 11:01 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 28, 2022 04:00 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 25, 2022 03:39 PM GMT
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 03:00 PM GMT
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 10:23 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 03:47 AM GMT