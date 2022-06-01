Asian Catholics: Mercenaries and missionaries?

What encouraged you to study Indian Catholics in their professional environment?

I am an Indian-origin Catholic who grew up in Bangalore, Dubai and several other cities in the Middle East. As a cultural and organizational sociologist, I’m interested in examining how different aspects of culture influence a group or institutional setting. These include things like meanings, beliefs, norms, rituals, routines, habits and everything that shapes us, and to what extent they can help us flourish or prevent us from flourishing. I look at those dynamics in different contexts, and this book looks particularly at the corporate workplace in business or a certain kind of capitalism.

I undertook the project for three reasons. First of all, it was a corrective to better understand Asian Catholics. When we mention Asians, people often think of Middle Easterners or South Asians. Like if you think Indian, you think Hindus, and when you think Middle Eastern, you think Muslim. There are other faith traditions, like Christians, flourishing in these contexts, and we need to correct our understanding about the dominant stereotypes.

Secondly, I wanted to expand our understanding of the relationship between work and religion beyond the American or Western context where the literature is mostly based on evangelicals in the United States. If you are looking at the faith and work or the spirituality in the workplace, it’s looking at new age forms of spirituality. But there is a dire need to look at Catholics outside the Western context in relation to their work, consumption and so forth.

Thirdly, I wanted to develop a sociological understanding of the environment in which I grew up. I had the luxury of studying abroad. When I returned home, I noticed a tension between my friends who were really committed to their faith as well as to their corporate lives and jobs. There was a tension that I saw they struggled with this, but they were unable to articulate it. They took this situation for granted as normal and I wanted to question why they accepted it. But it seemed problematic to me. This encouraged me to undertake this project.

How do you compare life in Bangalore and Dubai?

I saw these cities as exemplary cases of rapid social and economic transformation that is being brought up by globalization. There were several similarities in terms of generational mobility that people are experiencing in a very short span of time.

When I made presentations about these cases, I found very interesting pictures to compare Bangalore with Dubai. There are huge differences in the commercial streets of each of these cities in 1970 and 2010. What used to be either a desert in Dubai or barren streets in Bangalore had become very glitzy, very busy streets, with big skyscrapers. Many Western companies like KFC and McDonald's have their presence on these streets.

The changes in these cities are microcosms of what is happening around the world. The rise in consumerism, inequality, status of the professionals and a particular work approach are important aspects of people's lives today. A lot of what I have observed was very similar in terms of the commercial, professional and economic dimensions.

I also thought of comparing the state of democracy. Bangalore is a part of world’s largest democracy, India. And Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is a non-democratic city-state. So, both places have similarities and differences.

The Catholic Church in both places, as it is across the globe, is undergoing an institutional transition. Both cities have a nearly similar number of Catholics, estimated at 300,000 to 400,000 in each.

The Church has a long history in Bangalore dating back to the 1600s. The Jesuits have presence there, and there are good number of parishes. During my research 10 years ago, I spotted some 130 parishes in Bangalore. Thus, the city is often dubbed “Little Vatican.” The city is full of religious communities, many priests and nuns. It is a very thriving Catholic stronghold in India.

Dubai is a small city and expatriate workers form 95 percent of its workforce with an abundance of Indians and Filipinos, many of them Catholics. The Catholic Church has had a presence there since 1965 or so. The Church began with one parish for about 2,000 people. A couple of decades ago, another small parish was established.

There are structural differences as well. Bangalore has 130 parishes compared to two parishes in Dubai for the same number of people. How do those dynamics work? What are the politics of space in the Church? These were very interesting to examine.

What is your core finding and how did you establish it?

The core argument is an unexpected symbiosis between these rapidly globalizing forms of work and religion. You can look at corporate consumer capitalism and evangelical charismatic Catholicism. Both have spread largely from the US and the West, and have been assimilated into local environments.

Essentially, this corporate culture creates what I call apprehensive individualism. That is a particular mode of approaching work where your primary objective is to maximise mobility. It is not profit maximization for the company but individual mobility. It means climbing the ladder and making sure that at the end of the day you have a better chance of moving to another company.

You plan your exit the day you arrive at a company; you keep your cards close to your chest. You don’t want to reveal anything that would render you vulnerable to someone else. You can’t trust anyone around you, you feel you shouldn’t trust anyone around you. So, this is the model professionals are taught to follow.

Professionals call themselves mercenaries and they say they are loyal to cash and not the company. This model generates an existential insecurity that propels the need for — or enhances the desirability of — a certain mode of religion; a certain mode of Christianity which I call evangelical charismatic Catholicism. This is an amalgam of American Pentecostal charismatic spirituality along with evangelicalism that is embedded into the Catholic Church. This produces a therapeutic individualism.

This therapeutic individualism is a certain way of living out faith, which primarily focuses on Jesus as a healer from emotional and physical ailments. When you are abused in the workplace and stabbed in the back, you feel the need for healing that is available in your faith community. That then provides refuge and rejuvenation that allows you to go back to work. And so, the central argument is that the same person can be both be a mercenary through the working week and a missionary at the weekend.

What was your research method and how was it specific to countries you visited?

The work is largely a combination of ethnographic observation or participant observation and interviews. It’s a qualitative study, conducted over the span of two years, and it was spread over a total of 12 months in those cities.

I spent time with people and lived with them to know them better. I stayed longer with some of the people I studied. I joined them in church services, participated in family events, visited their workplaces and spent time with them in social settings.

I interviewed total 200 people including some on several occasions. I also conducted comparative studies to get a better sense of things and visited neighboring cities.

After Dubai I visited Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. I visited Mumbai in India to get a sense of the specificity of these cities. These steps are not anything particularly innovative methodologically; this is how you typically do ethnographic work. It allows for a depth in understanding the people you study. In fact, when you conduct 200 interviews, you start to hear the same things over and over. This is beneficial as it helps you in confirming the accuracy of a story you are piecing together.

What are the challenges of this method?

Yes, this approach poses challenges. First, it’s hard to generalize to other populations and hard to know how the dynamics observed in these settings are transferable.

The other thing is that the people I studied were active members of their faith communities. The context is peculiar in the sense that these folks whom I called mercenaries, the corporate professionals, were also leaders in their faith community — lay leaders — running prayers groups and parish councils, and so on.

A part of this symbiosis is that the skills that they develop at work — corporate skills, management skills, organizational leadership skills — serve them very well in leading church groups. Similarly, those who learn these skills in the Church are more competitive in corporate jobs.

I studied the people who were more active in the Church and identified a tension between their faith and work. It is true I didn’t study the larger community of 300,000 Catholics in the city. So, people less involved in their faith community might have different stories than those I studied. This can be a subject of future research.

What was the biggest challenge you encountered while researching?

I came from a similar background to the people I studied. Yet I could sense an insider-outsider tension. I am of Indian origin and I was still an Indian citizen during the research period. It helped me gain easy access to Indian communities. But it became a challenge to deal with the Filipino and other communities including those from different ethnic and national backgrounds. It was bit more challenging to gain their trust and have access to them.

Even within the Indian community, it was not without challenges because the Indian community is divided into linguistic and ethnic groups. I am a Tamil and there are Indians from different ethnic backgrounds. So, the insider-outsider status emerged again. Some groups were easy to gain trust, but some looked at me with a bit of suspicion.

I am also a Catholic convert and it helped me to gain access to some groups. Sometimes some people found it odd that a person with a Hindu surname would be in a church. Some suspected I might be a spy! They weren’t quite sure what to make of me.

I am a sociologist but most people have no idea about sociology. My study triggered suspicion in some people, so they were more cautious. Some were very happy and welcoming.

Another challenge was to ensure the information I received was not laced with biases. I made my best efforts to overcome those difficulties.

Did the study help your understanding of the Church and your faith?

A lot has changed in the past 10 years since I completed the research. One of the conclusions I drew from the project is "the world is shaping the Church more than the Church is shaping the world."

The people who are more active in the Church are still unable to overcome the power of consumerism and the corrosive power of corporate life. And that is effectively what I took away. If it is very hard for the most active to resist those cultural forces, it’s even harder for everybody else. If the strongest can’t do it, then almost nobody else can.

Surprisingly, there is not much conversation or deliberation about this issue in the Church. We should think about the contribution of the Catholic Church to workplaces or to culture and so on.

My book discussed some of the obstacles. For example, it is challenging for a follower of a foreign religion in the Middle East to have any proposal of any sort in society. The religious violence in India poses an obstacle in the current political climate. I think there is a need for a space where people can use their imagination to cultivate a positive attitude towards contributions of the Catholic traditions.

I have noticed that there is very little knowledge about Catholic social teachings. Almost nobody had heard about it. It was as if their emphasis was entirely on charismatic spirituality. I empathize with that. It does have a certain appeal or power to help people cope with their challenges.

The research helped me recognize some of the Church’s blind spots. I recognize that the Church has much more to offer than what I used to think when I was much younger. The Church is still largely blind to the power of consumerism and individualism. More must be done on the part of those who are particularly committed to their faith to recognize these blind spots and figure out how to overcome them.

* This is an edited version of a podcast interview that appeared on the webpage of the Initiative for the Study of Asian Catholics (ISAC). The initiative, hosted by the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore, is a global network of social scientists who develop new research projects to analyze live realities and the social contribution of Asian Catholics. It aims to deepen and promote academic research on Catholic life in contemporary Asia.

