Asian Catholics journey to Lisbon for ‘pilgrimage of faith’

A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India visited northeastern Manipur state and urged peace and dialogue more than two months after deadly sectarian violence erupted.

The three-member delegation was led by bishops’ conference president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. They were accompanied by Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, and visited riot-hit areas where many houses, churches, schools, and other institutions were burnt. The conference issued a statement calling for peace and harmony in the conflict-torn state.

The CBCI delegation visited one of the damaged properties in Manipur. (Photo: Supplied)

The visit came days after a video on social media showed two Christian women paraded naked by a mob, sparking nationwide protests. One woman was also reportedly gang-raped, and her father and brother murdered.

The conflict started in early May after ethnic Kukis and Meitei people clashed over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the majority Meitei people. The state and federal governments, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, have faced criticism for failing to diffuse tensions and violence.

Sri Lanka government is planning to survey the assets and properties of religious bodies in the country. The proposed move comes amid ongoing probe on the assets of a popular Buddhist monk and a controversial neo-Christian pastor.

The Ministry of Religious and Cultural Affairs said it seeks to prepare an inventory of assets of all religious places, including those of Buddhism. It is widely believed that the government was "trying to introduce a new tax on religious places" amid ongoing economic crisis. The move is believed to be linked to a police probe into the assets of controversial religious figures.

Rajangane Saddharathana Thera was arrested in May for disrupting religious harmony in the island nation of Sri Lanka. He along with the controversial Protestant pastor, Jerome Fernando, is being probed for holding large amounts of money in a bank account. (Photo: Youtube)

On Monday, the Criminal Investigation Department said Pastor Jerome Fernando had received funds equivalent to 36 million US dollars. The pastor reportedly fled the country at the end of May.

Meanwhile, police said they are probing into 205,400 US dollars received by Buddhist monk Rajangane Saddharathana Thera of Anuradhapura in donations. The monk was arrested at the end of May for allegedly defaming other religions on social media.

Literacy Assessment Survey, released by the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed religious minorities outperformed the majority Muslims in the country, despite socio-economic challenges.

Both in rural and urban areas, minorities were found more functionally literate than Muslims, said the survey which was conducted among 81,920 participants across all 64 districts.

A visitor reads a book at the national book fair in Dhaka on Feb. 5. The latest Literacy Assessment Survey released by the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics says minorities are more functionally literate than the majority Muslims in the South Asian nation. (Photo: Munir uz zaman / AFP)

Hindus, Buddhists and Christians who make up about 9 percent of the nation’s more than 165 million population topped the survey in all four areas – reading, writing, numeracy, and perceptual skills – of functional literacy.

Analysts say minorities see education as the best way for getting a firm social footing, which was reflected in the survey. Christian educationist said that two factors – access to quality education and community pressure to send children to school – are the main driving forces behind higher literacy rates among minorities including Christians.

Human rights groups have urged the international community not to recognize the results of Cambodia’s one-sided national election.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for his emphatic victory in the election last Sunday while the United States labeled it “neither free nor fair.” Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party or CCP ruled Cambodia since the ouster of the Khmer Rouge in 1979. The party won 120 seats out of 125 contested.

Cambodian election officials count ballots at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23 during the general elections. The United States, the European Union and human rights groups have urged the international community not to recognize the results of the one-sided election. (Photo: AFP)

The sweeping victory was made possible as the National Election Committee disqualified the main opposition Candlelight Party in May for lodging incorrect paperwork for registration.

The US Department of State announced it will impose visa restrictions on individuals who undermined democracy and implement a pause of certain foreign assistance programs. Hun Sen is expected to resign to make way for his son Hun Manet to become the prime minister.

Devastating floods and landslides that left at least 46 people killed and displaced thousands in South Korea prompted church groups to offer emergency funds to help the victims. The flooding in mid-July displaced about 5,500 people while about 16,000 were evacuated.