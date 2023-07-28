Asian Catholics journey to Lisbon for ‘pilgrimage of faith’

Young Asian Catholics head to the Portuguese capital Lisbon to attend the World Youth Day to be held from August 2-6
About 2,500 Asian Catholics have left for the Portuguese capital Lisbon to attend the World Youth Day.
Most of the official delegates are from South Korea, India and the Philippines. South Korea sent a total of 1,051 official delegates with Seoul Archdiocese alone sending 185 delegates.
About a 1,000 Indians from the country’s 174 dioceses, some 270 official delegates from the Philippines' 72 dioceses, 17 from Pakistan, and 16 from Bangladesh will join the event. Myanmar is not sending one due to a funding crunch and political turmoil.
Pope John Paul II initiated World Youth Day in 1985. The week-long event is held every three years. It aims to celebrate faith through song, dance, prayer, and the sharing of experiences.
Young Korean Catholics pose for a photo after a meeting and Holy Mass in Seoul on July 15 as part of their preparations for World Youth Day in Lisbon. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)
A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India visited northeastern Manipur state and urged peace and dialogue more than two months after deadly sectarian violence erupted.
The three-member delegation was led by bishops’ conference president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. They were accompanied by Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, and visited riot-hit areas where many houses, churches, schools, and other institutions were burnt. The conference issued a statement calling for peace and harmony in the conflict-torn state.
The CBCI delegation visited one of the damaged properties in Manipur. (Photo: Supplied)
The visit came days after a video on social media showed two Christian women paraded naked by a mob, sparking nationwide protests. One woman was also reportedly gang-raped, and her father and brother murdered.
The conflict started in early May after ethnic Kukis and Meitei people clashed over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the majority Meitei people. The state and federal governments, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, have faced criticism for failing to diffuse tensions and violence.
Sri Lanka government is planning to survey the assets and properties of religious bodies in the country. The proposed move comes amid ongoing probe on the assets of a popular Buddhist monk and a controversial neo-Christian pastor.
The Ministry of Religious and Cultural Affairs said it seeks to prepare an inventory of assets of all religious places, including those of Buddhism. It is widely believed that the government was "trying to introduce a new tax on religious places" amid ongoing economic crisis. The move is believed to be linked to a police probe into the assets of controversial religious figures.
Rajangane Saddharathana Thera was arrested in May for disrupting religious harmony in the island nation of Sri Lanka. He along with the controversial Protestant pastor, Jerome Fernando, is being probed for holding large amounts of money in a bank account. (Photo: Youtube)
On Monday, the Criminal Investigation Department said Pastor Jerome Fernando had received funds equivalent to 36 million US dollars. The pastor reportedly fled the country at the end of May.
Meanwhile, police said they are probing into 205,400 US dollars received by Buddhist monk Rajangane Saddharathana Thera of Anuradhapura in donations. The monk was arrested at the end of May for allegedly defaming other religions on social media.
Literacy Assessment Survey, released by the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed religious minorities outperformed the majority Muslims in the country, despite socio-economic challenges.
Both in rural and urban areas, minorities were found more functionally literate than Muslims, said the survey which was conducted among 81,920 participants across all 64 districts.
A visitor reads a book at the national book fair in Dhaka on Feb. 5. The latest Literacy Assessment Survey released by the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics says minorities are more functionally literate than the majority Muslims in the South Asian nation. (Photo: Munir uz zaman / AFP)
Hindus, Buddhists and Christians who make up about 9 percent of the nation’s more than 165 million population topped the survey in all four areas – reading, writing, numeracy, and perceptual skills – of functional literacy.
Analysts say minorities see education as the best way for getting a firm social footing, which was reflected in the survey. Christian educationist said that two factors – access to quality education and community pressure to send children to school – are the main driving forces behind higher literacy rates among minorities including Christians.
Human rights groups have urged the international community not to recognize the results of Cambodia’s one-sided national election.
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for his emphatic victory in the election last Sunday while the United States labeled it “neither free nor fair.” Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party or CCP ruled Cambodia since the ouster of the Khmer Rouge in 1979. The party won 120 seats out of 125 contested.
Cambodian election officials count ballots at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23 during the general elections. The United States, the European Union and human rights groups have urged the international community not to recognize the results of the one-sided election. (Photo: AFP)
The sweeping victory was made possible as the National Election Committee disqualified the main opposition Candlelight Party in May for lodging incorrect paperwork for registration.
The US Department of State announced it will impose visa restrictions on individuals who undermined democracy and implement a pause of certain foreign assistance programs. Hun Sen is expected to resign to make way for his son Hun Manet to become the prime minister.
Devastating floods and landslides that left at least 46 people killed and displaced thousands in South Korea prompted church groups to offer emergency funds to help the victims. The flooding in mid-July displaced about 5,500 people while about 16,000 were evacuated.
The disaster destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged more than 1,000 public facilities and cultural heritage sites, and 30,000 hectares of farmland. About 700,000 livestock have been killed.
Emergency workers search for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in Yecheon, South Korea (Handout/AFP)
Catholic group, One Body One Spirit, has donated funds equivalent to 23,400 US Dollars and the Archdiocese of Seoul sent 14,000 to Andong Diocese to assist flood victims in North Gyeongsang province, one of the worst-hit regions. Babo Nanum, a Catholic fund-raising agency, donated 62,380 to the Catholic charity Caritas Andong.
President Yoon Suk Yeol declared 13 municipalities as disaster zones and urged for actions to tackle climate change. Environmental groups criticized Yoon’s government for its lack of commitment to tackle the climate crisis.
Police in Xi'an city in northern China have arrested 10 people and launched a probe after mass protests by parents over alleged fraud in highly competitive high-school entrance examinations.
The action came after thousands of parents took to the streets and laid siege on government offices for allowing thousands of out-of-town candidates to “unfairly” appear in the tests. Ten people were arrested for alleged complicity in fraud and six are still in detention. The protests sparked after the local authorities claimed only 3,608 candidates were from outside the city.
Students line up to enter a school on the first day of China's national college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, in Beijing, June 7. (Photo: AFP)
The parents alleged that around 20,000 additional “immigrant” students from the relatively affluent Henan Province had taken the highly competitive exams and called it discriminatory.
Analysts say the public anger around education stems from a system that is already “highly competitive and highly unequal.” It favors the rich who can use their wealth to manipulate the system and have greater access to education than people in poorer regions.
At least 15 people were killed and 19 more missing on Monday after a wooden boat sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi Island in the latest Marine accident in the archipelago nation.
Rescue officials said the boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time. Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment and the cause of the sinking was being investigated.
Members of a rescue team are seen setting out to conduct search and rescue operations after a ferry sank in Buton Tengah, southeast Sulawesi, in this handout photo from Indonesia's National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24. (Photo: AFP)
The boat was crossing a bay between the villages of Lanto and Lagili in Central Buton regency on Muna Island. Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a nation of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra Island.
At least six people died, several were injured and thousands were evacuated after a typhoon Doksuri battered the main island of Luzon in Philippines. It toppled trees, knocking out power and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from coastal communities.
Strong winds and heavy rains have triggered flooding and landslides, causing power outages in around 43,000 households.
In this handout photo from Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) on July 26, vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River in Bontoc, Mountain Province as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon Island. (Photo: AFP)
Thousands of passengers were stranded as airports cancelled flights and ports halted ferry operations.
Some 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-meter storm surges. About 1,500 people were also evacuated from coastal communities in neighboring Isabela province.
The communist government of Laos has released a Thailand-based democracy advocate and rights activist who was arrested for allegedly carrying out pro-democracy political activities.
Savang Phaleuth, a member of the Thailand-based “Free Laos” group was released in the end of June and the news was made public recently. He was arrested while visiting his family members residing in his hometown Savannakhet in Laos.
Savang Phaleuth, a human rights activist and member of the Free Laos group, is seen in this June 2022 photo. (Citizen journalist via RFA)
Free Laos was established by Lao workers and residents in Thailand to promote human rights and democracy in their home country.
Authorities claim Phaleuth was arrested because of his dual citizenship, carrying two passports, and his membership in the political group that is deemed as an anti-Lao government organization.
However, members of the Free Laos group termed the arguments as baseless and said Phaleuth’s arrest and detention were purely on political grounds. Crackdown on dissident in Laos is not uncommon.
In 2017, three Thailand-based activists were arrested when they entered Laos and jailed for alleged anti-government activities in Thailand.
