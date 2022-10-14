Asian Catholic bishops look to ‘renew and revitalize’

Catholic Church in India has hailed a government motion seeking the end of the discriminatory denial of state benefits for socially downtrodden Dalits who converted to Christianity or Islam. The federal government announced last Thursday the setting up of a three-member inquiry commission headed by a former Chief Justice of India, to examine possibilities and implications of according Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians and Muslims, and submit a report within two years.

The Scheduled Caste status will ensure them a share in the 15 percent reserved quota in parliament and state legislatures, government jobs, and education, which is currently reserved for Dalits belonging to Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist religions.

Dalit Christians protest against the discrimination they face in Kumbakonam Diocese in southern India in February 2021. (Photo supplied)

But some Dalit Christian leaders said the setting up of a new commission was a tactic to delay them the benefits. Dalits, formerly known as untouchables, were not included in the four-tier Hindu caste system. Many of them converted to other faiths to escape social prejudices and discrimination.

Official data shows 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people are Dalits. About 60 percent of 25 million Indian Christians trace their origin to Dalit and tribal communities.

Catholic charity Caritas Philippines has launched a nationwide campaign to plant millions of bamboo saplings to tackle soil erosion and restore declining forests. The campaign was launched in all of 72 Catholic dioceses in the country on Monday. In the next five years, Caritas aims to plant a total of 5 million bamboo saplings, mostly provided by the government.

Caritas chief Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo joined hundreds of students from Catholic schools in capital Manila for a plantation program at La Mesa Dam Ecopark. The park sustained damages and lost soil when Typhoon Noru hit the country in late September.

Caritas Philippines head Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo plants a bamboo sapling in a Manila park on Oct. 10. (Photo supplied)

Caritas and government officials say they are investing heavily in bamboo as it can protect the environment from soil erosion and flash floods, and greatly contribute to lessening carbon emissions.

Besides, bamboo can provide livelihood and housing. In 2021, Philippines was ranked 68 out of 118 most polluted countries by the World Health Organization. Global Forest Watch reported the Philippines lost 158,000 hectares of natural tropical forest from 2002 to 2021.

Catholics in Myanmar prayed for peace and for those who lost their lives in conflicts as people across the Buddhist-majority nation marked Thadingyut, or the festival of lights. The festival was celebrated from October 8-10 when thousands of Buddhists visited pagodas to pray and offer flowers, lit candles, and released colorful paper lanterns.

The festival commemorates Buddha’s descent to earth from heaven after three months of educating his mother and other heavenly gods. It also marks the completion of the Buddhist month of fasting. Catholics in Myanmar and abroad organized prayers on the occasion and remembered those who died in the struggle for democracy in Myanmar.

A girl lights candles at Botahtaung Pagoda during the celebrations to mark the Thadingyut festival in Yangon on Oct 9. (Photo: AFP)

Despite the festivities, Myanmar continues to witness violence and bloodshed as the military battles armed resistance with air strikes and shelling in civilian targets, forcing thousands to flee.

Prior to the festival, the military bombed a Buddhist monastery in Karen state and several civilians were killed in air strikes in Sagaing region. More than 2,300 people have been killed and over 15,700 people have been arrested since the military coup last year.

Following a long drought, devastating floods and extended monsoon hit Cambodia, leaving at least 20 people dead and forcing more than 1,700 families to evacuate. The flooding triggered by torrential rain has impacted 70,000 families in the Southeast Asian nation.

Weather forecasters have predicted this year’s monsoon will extend into December providing a respite for Cambodian farmers who are struggling to recover from the drought. However, rescue efforts were being complicated by the floods.

People ride through a flooded street in Phnom Penh on Sept 26, 2022, following a heavy rain shower. (Photo: AFP)

The disaster forced closure of schools in various provinces while the annual water festival in November has been cancelled. The flooding has destroyed about 30,000 hectares of rice fields.

Media reports say land mines were unearthed, shifted or washed down to rivers. Weather officials said the La Nina weather phenomena, which occurs in every five years, has increased to 65 percent, triggering the prolonged wet season.

Dozens of grief-stricken families in Thailand gathered to mourn and pray in front of a nursery on Friday, two days after an ex-policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the country’s worst mass killings.