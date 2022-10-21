News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
fabc-banner-cornerimg

“Asia is impelled by an irresistible desire to occupy her rightful place in the world, and her influence is effectively increasing,” Pope Paul VI said in Manila in 1970, while addressing a gathering of Asian bishops. That meeting became the start of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which aims to build an Asian identity for the Churches in Asia distinct from the socio-cultural realities of the Christian west. UCA News is proud to be accompanying the FABC in its eventful journey.
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation
Asia | Updated: October 21, 2022 11:05 AM
FABC president Cardinal Charles Maung Bo emphasized the need for the Church to 'be reactive and become an agent of peace'
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Myanmar, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), addressing the general assembly of the federation on Oct. 20 in Bangkok. He said the Church must push dialogue for peace and reconciliation in Asia. (Photo: FABC)

UCA News reporter
By UCA News reporter
Published on: October 21, 2022 11:05 AM

Churches in Asia need to persuade dialogue with religions for establishing peace and reconciliation in the region, experts told a gathering of Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) in Bangkok on Oct. 20.

Some 175 bishops and delegates from 29 Asian nations were discussing the geopolitical and social shifts impacting the continent and the need for dialogue, peace, and reconciliation during their general conference as part of the FABC golden jubilee celebrations.

“Every jubilee calls for metanoia. Let us challenge ourselves to let peace-making be the new evangelization,” said FABC president Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, who heads the Church in Myanmar.

Violent suppression of people’s clamor for democracy and freedom continues in Myanmar after the military junta deposed a democratically elected government in 2021.

The Church needs to “be reactive and become an agent of peace,” Cardinal Bo said without referring to any country in particular.

He presented Asia as a country of great opportunities, optimism and survival and said the Church should “initiate dialogue, advocate for equality” and “stand up to power with empty hands” to “fight for peace.”

The meeting also heard experts stressing inter-religious dialogue, which the FABC has been persuading since its inception in 1970.

Edmund Chia, a former FABC official and professor of theology at the Australian Catholic University in Melbourne, highlighted the key moments in the Asian Church's journey of dialogue with religions.

Chia praised the Church in Asia as an “example of a Church of dialogue” and said it is also a “learning Church.”

Lawrence Chong, a consulter to the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, spoke about “inter-intra religious dialogue” for young people as a way to build bridges.

The Church’s leadership should trust the youth, develop its capability for the youth, and create opportunities for involvement and dialogue with them.

Edmund Terence Gomez, professor of political economy in the Faculty of Economics and Administration at the University of Malaya, analyzed the “political and economic trends driving Asia today.”

Authoritative governments, the people’s power movement, and the effects of corruption on democracy and high industrialization are among Asian social realities, he said.

He told the bishops that the key to understanding geo-political constructs in their countries is to seek answers to two questions—who is the state, and where does power lie?

Jesuit Father Bryan Lobo, dean at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, spoke about ways of building bridges in the context of inter-intra religious dialogue, particularly in the light of Evangelii Gaudium, 2013 apostolic exhortation of Pope Francis on evangelization.

“Realities are more important than ideas,” Father Lobo said and added the reality of agape—love of God of humans and humans' love for God—as the fundamental principle of the papal exhortation, on which every initiative can be built.

He also stressed the Church’s need to have a dialogue with other cultures and religions and added it must be characterized by openness to truth and love.

40years
Lend your helping hand!
The real backbone of the Church in Asia (and the rest of the world, for that matter) is Christian mothers. We have brought this series on the Catholic Church’s unsung heroines to you FREE.
Help UCA News reporters publish such great stories of the Church always.
share your comments comment
*****
Top Stories
Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life
Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life
'For the people who perform through the streets, or performing a role in a Senakulo, or running alongside Christ, it is an attempt to get close to that feeling of passion'
Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage
Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage
A majority of Singaporeans do not want a drastic shift in societal values following the repeal of 377A
Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese
Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese
The unprecedented move by priests and laity of Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church may amount to 'defying papal authority’
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation
FABC president Cardinal Charles Maung Bo emphasized the need for the Church to 'be reactive and become an agent of peace'
Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts
Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts
Crisanto Villamor who could have helped police identify the mastermind is found dead in jail
Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity
Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity
Vishwa Hindu Parishad says benefits of affirmative action must be denied to those who become Christians
Links
Latest Series
  • The Changing Face of Asian Mission
  • Christ calls, Asians respond
  • Mothers the catholic churchs unsung heroinesd
  • Slavery in Asia
You may also like
Priests, laity in India boycott Vatican appointee
India
Priests, laity in India boycott Vatican appointee
Taiwan nabs 3 for ‘organ harvesting’ in Cambodia
Cambodia
Taiwan nabs 3 for ‘organ harvesting’ in Cambodia
Xi’s Chinese dream goes beyond his mandate
China
Xi’s Chinese dream goes beyond his mandate
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.