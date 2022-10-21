Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age

FABC discusses new ways of formation, worship and digital ministry in the post-pandemic era

Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, takes part in a discussion at the general conference of Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences in Bangkok on Oct. 19. (Photo: FABC)

New ways for the formation of Catholics in the digital age were among the issues discussed during the general assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) underway in Bangkok.

“Finding new pathways for formation, worship and digital ministry in the post-pandemic era” was the topic Professor Pablito Baybado Jr. addressed on Oct. 19 during the two-week long FABC general assembly that is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 30.

“People actively construct or make their own knowledge, and that reality is determined by the experience of the learner,” said Baybado, deriving inspiration from the motorcyclists who “stop, pray and go” at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Manila.

“Dynamics is the very structure that facilitates the construction of a deeper meaning of the Christian faith,” said Baybado, who teaches theology at Manila’s Santo Toma University.

Baybado, executive secretary of the FABC Office on Education and Faith Formation, also wants the Church to advocate “at various levels for a new social structure that places the integral unit of the family as the highest value.”

Following up, Alexander Lopez, regional manager of the Eternal Word Television Network, explained to the gathering of bishops how technology has become the norm. He stressed that the voice of the Church must not be suppressed by the algorithms of multinational companies.

““The essential purpose of creative catechesis is to simplify complex dogmas"

“The Church provides real answers, and these answers should not be suppressed, censored, limited or canceled by a simple platform based on their algorithms,” he said.

He said the Church “provides answers, not promises.”

Lopez advocated the need to build and operate secure platforms for the Church.

“The Catholic Church is rich in talent and resources, especially in building platforms, especially in content,” he said and added that the developers of these platforms “can set the algorithms so [that they] can control at least what is happening in there [the platforms].”

Brinston Carvalho from the Catholic Communication Centre in Bombay archdiocese emphasized the effective use of catechesis in the digital ministry.

“The essential purpose of creative catechesis is to simplify complex dogmas to help lay people to understand without losing any essence or meaning of what is being conveyed,” he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Bishop Sebastian Francis, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, who stressed a paradigm shift in worship and formation.

“It must even be reflected in the very language that we speak here in Asia, the very language that we use in worship and information, must be creative, inclusive and bridge-building,” he said.