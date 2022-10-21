News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
fabc-banner-cornerimg

“Asia is impelled by an irresistible desire to occupy her rightful place in the world, and her influence is effectively increasing,” Pope Paul VI said in Manila in 1970, while addressing a gathering of Asian bishops. That meeting became the start of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which aims to build an Asian identity for the Churches in Asia distinct from the socio-cultural realities of the Christian west. UCA News is proud to be accompanying the FABC in its eventful journey.
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age
Asia | Updated: October 21, 2022 05:42 AM
FABC discusses new ways of formation, worship and digital ministry in the post-pandemic era
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age

Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, takes part in a discussion at the general conference of Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences in Bangkok on Oct. 19. (Photo: FABC)

UCA News reporter
By UCA News reporter
Published on: October 21, 2022 05:42 AM

New ways for the formation of Catholics in the digital age were among the issues discussed during the general assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) underway in Bangkok.

“Finding new pathways for formation, worship and digital ministry in the post-pandemic era” was the topic Professor Pablito Baybado Jr. addressed on Oct. 19 during the two-week long FABC general assembly that is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 30.

“People actively construct or make their own knowledge, and that reality is determined by the experience of the learner,” said Baybado, deriving inspiration from the motorcyclists who “stop, pray and go” at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Manila.

“Dynamics is the very structure that facilitates the construction of a deeper meaning of the Christian faith,” said Baybado, who teaches theology at Manila’s Santo Toma University.

Baybado, executive secretary of the FABC Office on Education and Faith Formation, also wants the Church to advocate “at various levels for a new social structure that places the integral unit of the family as the highest value.”

Following up, Alexander Lopez, regional manager of the Eternal Word Television Network, explained to the gathering of bishops how technology has become the norm. He stressed that the voice of the Church must not be suppressed by the algorithms of multinational companies.

““The essential purpose of creative catechesis is to simplify complex dogmas"

“The Church provides real answers, and these answers should not be suppressed, censored, limited or canceled by a simple platform based on their algorithms,” he said.

He said the Church “provides answers, not promises.”

Lopez advocated the need to build and operate secure platforms for the Church.

“The Catholic Church is rich in talent and resources, especially in building platforms, especially in content,” he said and added that the developers of these platforms “can set the algorithms so [that they] can control at least what is happening in there [the platforms].”

Brinston Carvalho from the Catholic Communication Centre in Bombay archdiocese emphasized the effective use of catechesis in the digital ministry.

“The essential purpose of creative catechesis is to simplify complex dogmas to help lay people to understand without losing any essence or meaning of what is being conveyed,” he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Bishop Sebastian Francis, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, who stressed a paradigm shift in worship and formation.

“It must even be reflected in the very language that we speak here in Asia, the very language that we use in worship and information, must be creative, inclusive and bridge-building,” he said.

40years
Lend your helping hand!
The real backbone of the Church in Asia (and the rest of the world, for that matter) is Christian mothers. We have brought this series on the Catholic Church’s unsung heroines to you FREE.
Help UCA News reporters publish such great stories of the Church always.
share your comments comment
*****
Top Stories
UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns
UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup last year, with swathes of the country engulfed by fighting
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age
FABC discusses new ways of formation, worship and digital ministry in the post-pandemic era
Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy
Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy
For decades, anonymous sperm donation has existed in a legal grey zone
Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says
Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says
Pope Francis encourages missionaries to spread holiness and welcome synodality
Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines
Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines
Illegal mining, or 'galamsey,' is causing devastation, including adversely affecting people's health and the economy
US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism
US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism
Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory has urged the faithful to familiarize themselves with Pope Francis' encyclical letter
Links
Latest Series
  • The Changing Face of Asian Mission
  • Christ calls, Asians respond
  • Mothers the catholic churchs unsung heroinesd
  • Slavery in Asia
You may also like
Priests, laity in India boycott Vatican appointee
India
Priests, laity in India boycott Vatican appointee
Laypeople in India launch vigil against Vatican appointee
India
Laypeople in India launch vigil against Vatican appointee
Food's important for human health and cultural identity
Indonesia
Food's important for human health and cultural identity
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.