Asian bishops elect Tokyo archbishop their new secretary-general

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) has elected Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo its new secretary-general.

Archbishop Kikuchi in an announcement said he received the news of his election on July 21 in an email that “unexpectedly came” from the FABC secretariat in Hong Kong.

"The Central Committee has voted and elected you to replace Bishop Lee of Macau , the current secretary-general of the FABC, who has offered his resignation due to his busy schedule,” the announcement said, quoting from the letter of Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo , the FABC president.

The FABC Central Committee is composed of the presidents of the bishops' conferences in each country.

“I did not expect this, and now have become the secretary-general of the FABC. I still do not know my duties or how long I will be in office,” Archbishop Kikuchi said.

I will appreciate your prayers for the guidance of the Holy Spirit

The FABC covers three Asian regions — South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia. Cardinal Bo is from Southeast Asia and the federation's vice-president, Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith , is from South Asia.

“So it seems that I was chosen as an East Asian to replace the bishop of Macau,” the Japanese prelate said.

Archbishop Kikuchi was elected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan this month and will be taking office next February.

The FABC, which completed 50 years of its establishment last year, is scheduled to have a plenary assembly next year in Bangkok.

“I suppose I will have to work on that. I will work as hard as I can at that while relying on the secretariat in Hong Kong. I will appreciate your prayers for the guidance of the Holy Spirit,” Archbishop Kikuchi said.