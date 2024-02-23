News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Asian bishops elect new leaders

The term of office of new three top leaders will begin in January 2025
Asian bishops elect new leaders

Members of the central committee of the Federation of Bishops Conferences of Asia (FABC) pose for a photograph after their Feb. 22 meeting in Bangkok that elected the federation's new leader. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 23, 2024 04:52 AM GMT

Asian bishops have elected Indian cardinal Felipe Neri Ferrao as the new president of their federation and Filipino Bishop Pablo Virgilio David as vice president.

The central committee of the Federation of Bishops Conferences of Asia (FABC) that met in Bangkok on Feb. 22 also re-elected Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo as secretary general for a second term.

The term of office of all three will begin in January 2025, Archbishop Kikuchi said in a social media post.

Ferrão of Goa, in western India, will replace Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon as president and David will replace Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith as vice president.

Ferrão is the president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), the body of the Latin rite bishops in India.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

David heads the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The federation is a voluntary association of 17 conferences and two synods of Oriental Churches in Asia. It was established with the approval of the Vatican five decades ago.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Tony Neelankavil of Trichur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Rayarala Vijay Kumar of Srikakulam , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Shuxin An of Baoding, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Salmorin Bantolo of Masbate, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Church of England safeguarding measures against abuse are 'flawed'
Church of England safeguarding measures against abuse are 'flawed'
Church condemns Greece parliament’s same-sex marriage vote
Church condemns Greece parliament’s same-sex marriage vote
Vatican to focus on 'journey' for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Vatican to focus on 'journey' for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Israel strikes Hamas-run Rafah as truce talks under way
Israel strikes Hamas-run Rafah as truce talks under way
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.