Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet

Chinese honour guards stand in formation at the Monument to the People's Heroes before celebrations in Beijing on July 1 to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. China aims to develop the most technologically advanced military in the world. (Photo: AFP)

Asia continues to witness a boom in the manufacture of arms and ammunition led by regional superpowers keen on bolstering the growth of local firms while ignoring increasing disquiet across the continent.

Territorial disputes and military modernization plans to replace aging defense equipment coupled with economic growth have propelled the arms industry in Asia, led by giants like China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Chinese companies included in the industry’s 100 largest companies posted combined sales of US$66.8 billion in 2020, an increase of 1.5 percent from 2019, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent institution on global security, said in a report released on Dec. 6.

They also accounted for 13 percent of the top 100 arms sales in 2020. In China, the focus is on modernization programs and on military–civil fusion or MCF. As the name suggests, barriers between China's civilian research and commercial sector, and its military and defense industrial sector, are removed to develop the most technologically advanced military in the world.

The five Japanese companies in the ranking did business worth $9.9 billion in 2020, while the four South Korean firms raked in $6.5 billion, said the SIPRI report, noting that arms sales by three Israeli companies in the top 100 reached $10.4 billion, or 2 percent of the total.

Combined arms sales by the three Indian companies increased by 1.7 percent after the government announced a phased ban on imports of certain types of military equipment, the report noted.

In much of the world, military spending grew and some governments even accelerated payments to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis

This is the sixth consecutive year the military industry is doing brisk business. This year the rise occurred as some governments accelerated payments to tide over the impact of the pandemic, the report noted.

“In much of the world, military spending grew and some governments even accelerated payments to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis,” said Alexandra Marksteiner, a researcher with the SIPRI military expenditure and arms production program.

The increase in arms sales by Asian firms is attributed to territorial disputes.

China has troubles with almost all its neighbors in East and South Asia. Japan has been hiking its defense budget citing threats from China. The People’s Republic of China has maritime or land border disputes with many of its neighbors: Brunei, Bhutan, India, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines and Vietnam. South Korea is maintaining its armory as the Korean Peninsula is home to the largest demilitarized zone in the world.

Further west, Israel has disputes with its immediate neighbors and has fought many wars with them.

With active territorial disputes, Asian arms firms improved their bottom line for the sixth year in a row, the report said.

Both East and South Asian nations have fallen victim to terrorism, particularly in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines. West Asia is reported to be the epicenter of global terror networks. As terrorism has come to the mainstream, Asian governments have increased spending on counter-terrorism measures, ensuring a steady income stream for arms companies.

Asia’s rapid military modernization is mainly centered around strengthening air superiority with territorial and political issues acting as major drivers. Demand for advanced radar and communication equipment, along with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, is high in Asia and is poised for significant growth in the near future.

To tap opportunities, the US arms industry has opted for a wave of mergers and acquisitions to broaden product portfolios and to gain an edge while bidding

Despite the pandemic, the military industry saw brisk business. Nearly $531 billion was collected by the industry’s 100 largest companies in 2020, a rise of 1.3 percent in real terms compared with the previous year, SIPRI said in the report.

The US houses the highest number of firms ranked in the top 100. Together, 41 US companies accounted for 54 percent of the top 100’s arms sales, amounting to $285 billion and posting an increase of 1.9 percent from 2019.

To tap opportunities, the US arms industry has opted for a wave of mergers and acquisitions to broaden product portfolios and to gain an edge while bidding. This trend is more visible in the space sector.

The 26 European companies’ share in the top 100 stood at 21 percent, or $109 billion, and seven UK firms recorded arms sales of $37.5 billion in 2020, up by 6.2 percent from 2019.

Some of the sharpest falls in sales among the top 100 were reported by Russian firms as combined sales fell from $28.2 billion in 2019 to $26.4 billion in 2020 — a 6.5 percent slide. To bolster demand, Russia is implementing a policy to increase its share of civilian sales to 30 percent of total sales by 2025.