Asia, the hub of modern slavery

Endemic poverty, unsafe migration, weak governance and abuses of cultural practices, are all blamed for fuelling slavery in Asian nations. But a major driving force is a lack of anti-slavery legislation in many countries, which means one cannot be prosecuted and punished in a criminal court for putting another human being into slavery.

Some 94 out 193 member states didn’t pass laws prohibiting slavery despite the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights, which calls on member states to abolish slavery. Most of these countries are in Asia.

Most Asian nations have anti-trafficking and labor laws but such legislation does not necessarily address slavery. Discriminatory social and cultural practices in many of these countries have validated slavery in the public psyche.

Source and destination of trafficking

Asia is both a source and a destination of human trafficking, one of the many forms of slavery.

Global supply chains for agriculture, construction, fishing, clothing, fashion, beauty and the sex industry are feeding grounds for trafficking. The global sex industry has some 4.5 million women and girls trapped in perpetual slavery and about two-thirds of them are in the Asia-Pacific.

Every year, tens of thousands of poor young girls and women from relatively impoverished regions like South Asia are trafficked and sold into the sex industry in well-off countries in Southeast Asia, East Asia, the Middle East and even Europe.

Sex trafficking can often be insidious as the victims are coerced and trafficked from poorer districts by organized crime syndicates and forced into commercial sex services in wealthy areas. From the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Indonesia to Myanmar, China and India, many young girls and women end up as sex slaves in glittering bars, brothels and other facilities, both in their home countries and abroad.

Other forms might vary from country to country in Asia but modern-day slavery can be categorized into child slavery, forced labor, bonded labor, forced marriage and descent-based or ancestral slavery — handed down from ancestors.

India is home to the largest numbers of slaves, ranging from 14 to 18 million with women and girls making up the majority. The nation of more than 1.3 billion is a major source country for sex trafficking to Southeast and East Asia and a prime destination of sex trafficking from other South Asian countries. According to a 2017 study, India has around 16 million sex workers and about 37 percent are minors.

Sex slavery is common in other South Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Prostitution is technically illegal in religiously conservative Pakistan and Bangladesh, but they have brothels with most workers being victims of sex trafficking, forced and unequal child marriages, rape and sexual abuse, and a handful inherited the profession from their mothers who lived and died in brothels.

Decades of a one-child policy created a massive gender imbalance in China and many young women from Asian countries are trafficked to the communist state in the guise of marriage where they are treated as sex slaves, not to mention those trafficked into the sex industry.

Slaves, not workers

A common and cruel form of modern-day slavery in South Asia is debt bondage. Under this unlawful and humiliating system, men, women, children and even entire families are enslaved by the debt holder to repay debts through endless labor. The debt holder often squeezes laborers with psychological pressure and physical violence, denies freedom of movement and offers a lump-sum amount that is never enough for survival. A bonded worker remains enslaved until death.

Debt bondage is still prevalent in agriculture, brick kilns, construction sites, rice mills, embroidery and garment factories, stone quarries and even private houses. Pakistan has an estimated 2.1 million bonded laborers out of 3.1 million people living in slavery. The bonded labor system still exists in agriculture, brick making, carpet weaving, mining, fishing, domestic work and handicraft production, where a significant number of laborers are children.

Another aspect of slavery in Pakistan is forced child labor. According to the Asian Human Rights Commission, some 20,000 disabled children are forced into begging on the streets by crime rackets.

About 152 million children, or one in every 10 children in the world, are forced to work against their will in various sectors including hazardous industries, says UNICEF. Fishing industries in Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia have thousands of unpaid slave workers including children who are victims of domestic and transnational trafficking. In conflict-torn countries like Myanmar, ethnic rebel groups are often accused of recruiting children as soldiers through tough training and forcing them into fatal wars with the military. Even the military is also accused of using child soldiers.

In the Philippines, many poor children are used as carriers for illegal drug trafficking, largely because children cannot be prosecuted or punished as per the law of the land. Thus, children often become the collateral damage of gang wars, while President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly anti-drug war also saw the killing of children accused of drug trafficking.