Asia remembers ex-pontiff Benedict as theologian with deep spirituality

Meanwhile, at least 15 cardinals from Asia attended the funeral of Pope Benedict at the Vatican on Thursday.

It was an unprecedented ceremony in six centuries as a reigning pope led the requiem procedure for his predecessor. Besides the cardinals, most heads of Asia’s national bishops’ conferences also joined the global Catholic hierarchy for the funeral of the late pope.

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on Jan 3. Benedict, a conservative intellectual who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, died on Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95. (Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/ AFP)

Among the Asian cardinals were Indian Cardinals George Alencherry and Baselios Cleemis.

Despite Benedict not being a reigning pope, the requiem procedure followed a papal funeral but with a few changes. Tens of thousands have flocked to St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their last respects to the late pope.

In central India, a mob comprising hundreds of villagers armed with wooden sticks and iron rods attacked and vandalized the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chhattisgarh state’s Narayanpur district on Monday.

This was the latest violence linked with ongoing strife between indigenous people following the animist religion and those following the Christian faith. The attackers smashed the church’s glass windows, destroyed the church’s altar, crucifix, statues and furniture, and strew around consecrated hosts. The mob also vandalized a Marian grotto and the presbytery in the village.

The inside of Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur village in the Bastar district of India’s Chhattisgarh state, which was attacked on Jan. 2 following a conflict between indigenous people following animist religion and those following the Christian faith. (Photo: supplied)

Parish priest Father Jomon Devasia lamented that the more than five decades old Church was rebuilt five years back and now everything inside it had been destroyed. Violence broke out when a group of indigenous animist people were protesting earlier clashes in which some of their people were reportedly injured.

The protest turned violent and a mob barged into the compound of the church. A top officer was injured as the police force led by him tried to stop the mob from attacking the church.

Catholics in Pakistan have welcomed the appointment of Monsignor Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, hitherto papal envoy in the country, as the first apostolic nuncio to the United Arab Emirates.

The Vatican announced the appointment on Tuesday. Archbishop El-Kassis has been serving as nuncio in Pakistan since November 2019 and is expected to reach Abu Dhabi next month.

Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis. (Photo supplied)

Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, said the transfer is a great honor for Archbishop El-Kassis and hailed him for playing “a good role” in leading the mission in Pakistan and helping establish good relationships between the government and the Church.

The apostolic nunciature in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated in February 2022 by Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, substitute secretary for general affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State. The Vatican and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 2007, but until now the nuncio resided in Kuwait.

The team from the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines won the World Universities Debating Championship for the first time in the history of the Southeast Asian nation.

The Filipino debaters beat the world’s top universities including Harvard and Oxford on their way to victory in the championship, dubbed as the World Debate Olympics, held in Madrid early this week.

The grand final of the World Universities Debating Championship in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Ateneo Debate Society)

In the grand finale, the Ateneo de Manila team, composed of David Africa and Tobi Leung, faced off against teams from the Princeton University from the United States, Sofia University from Bulgaria, and Tel Aviv University from Israel.

The teams argued whether it was preferable to have “a world where all individuals have a strong belief in Ubuntu – a philosophical belief which literally means “I am because we are.” The Philippine debaters argued in the opposition saying that people’s identities were not shaped by, and their obligations were not primarily owed to their communities.

