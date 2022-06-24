Natural disasters have hit Asian nations, affecting millions of people from Afghanistan to Bangladesh, India and China.
A powerful earthquake rattled two Afghanistan provinces and left at least 1,000 people dead and scores injured on Wednesday. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck the provinces of Paktika and Khost near the Pakistan border.
The death toll continues to rise as rescuers carried out a frantic search for survivors from the deadliest earthquake on record in the country. Government officials said most of the victims died as numerous houses collapsed and people were trapped inside.
The tragedy comes as millions in Afghanistan face hard lives amid an economic crisis made worse by the Taliban takeover last August. Earthquakes hit Afghanistan frequently as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
Hundreds were killed and injured in January when two quakes hit rural areas in the western province of Badghis. In 2015, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake killed more than 380 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
This photograph taken on June 22, 2022 and received as a courtesy of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency shows a member of the Afghan Red Crescent Society giving medical treatment to a victim following an earthquake in Afghanistan's Gayan district, Paktika province.(Photo by Bakhtar News Agency / AFP)
Meanwhile, severe flooding has continued to wreak havoc across Asian nations including Bangladesh, India and China. Heavy rain and overflowing rivers left at least 59 people dead and millions stranded in Bangladesh and neighboring India.
Bangladeshi officials said tens of thousands of people were sheltering in makeshift camps, with many lacking adequate food and safe water as communications were cut off. Catholic groups including Caritas have rushed aid to affected communities in the dioceses of Sylhet and Mymensingh in Bangladesh.
People wade along a road in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls on the outskirts of Sylhet on June 17. (Photo: AFP)
In southwest China, heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The downpours dangerously swelled waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin, flooding vast areas in the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi.
Authorities said at least 480,000 people had been impacted by flooding. Earlier this month, severe flooding in Hubei province left at least 21 people dead.
Christian and human rights activists in Pakistan have criticized the government for failing to protect minorities despite a landmark pro-minority ruling from the country’s Supreme Court.
Former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani passed a judgment on June 19, 2014, that ordered the setting up of a national council for minorities, curbing hate speech, implementing job quotas, developing a curriculum for peace, and inculcating religious tolerance among a host of measures to safeguard minorities. The ruling came after the deadly church bombing in Peshawar in 2013 that killed 85 Christians.
Peter Jacob (center), executive director of the Centre for Social Justice, with other participants at a media conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 18. (Photo supplied)
Activists attended a conference arranged by the Center for Social Justice in Lahore last Saturday to mark the eighth anniversary of the ruling. The group’s executive director Peter Jacob pointed out that federal and provincial governments in Pakistan have made only about 22 percent progress in implementing the court order.
Punjab, the most populous province, has scored zero for its failure to implement measures to protect minorities.
A senior Catholic leader in South Korea has expressed concerns after the nation’s parliament passed a law to legalize doctor-assisted suicide for ending the lives of terminally ill patients.
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul, head of the archdiocesan commission for life, issued a statement on Monday to oppose the euthanasia legislation.
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul is concerned that the euthanasia law will be abused. (Photo: Pixabay)
Archbishop Chung said the church always emphasizes the sacredness and dignity of human life and stressed that instead of ending life society needs to find ways how to reduce the unbearable suffering of terminally ill patients to help them die with dignity.
He also warned that the law poses risks of abuses and adverse side effects. However, an opinion poll this year found that 76 percent of respondents support legalizing euthanasia.
Myanmar’s military junta has come under intense global pressure to halt the executions of four people including a politician and a rights activist.
The international community including the United Nations, rights watchdogs and Western powers including the US and France have urged the junta to stop what they called “inhuman and unjust” executions. If carried out, these will be the first judicial executions in the Southeast Asian nation in more than 30 years.
A relative waits for the release of prisoners in front of Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 17. (Photo: AFP)
Former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy and two others were convicted of terrorism and sentenced to death by hanging. Rumors spread last week that Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy would be hanged inside the notorious Insein Prison in Yangon.
Junta leaders have reportedly defied the global outcry and vowed to carry out the executions. Rights groups say 114 people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar including 41 in absentia since the military coup last February.
A Catholic priest known for human rights activism has blasted the Philippine government for betraying tens of thousands of medical workers by not paying them promised health benefits.
Father Robert Reyes of Cubao Diocese in Manila criticized authorities for delaying Covid funds for health workers equivalent to 158 million US dollars. The government had promised to pay the benefits to medical staff in October 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic struck and medical frontliners grappled with overwhelming numbers of patients.
Health workers stage a protest to ask the government for hazard pay and benefits outside the Department of Health office in Manila on Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo:AFP)
Sadly, the promise proved to be futile as more than 126,000 health workers have still not received any payment from the fund. Poor salaries and benefits for health workers have triggered protests and resignations in recent times.
A nurse gets an entry level monthly salary of 440 dollars, while a policeman receives 600 dollars. In 2019, some 17,000 nurses moved abroad for work and in 2021 over 23,000 nurses quit jobs.
Catholic bishops in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands have appealed to authorities to ease the plight of refugees and asylum seekers, including those from Indonesia’s conflict-torn Papua region.
The bishops’ conference issued a statement to mark World Refugee Day on Monday and said refugees and asylum seekers have been neglected for years and remain vulnerable to various risks.
A refugee advocate protests the closure of asylum seeker camps in Papua New Guinea in front of the Commonwealth government offices in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
About 12,000 Melanesians from Indonesia’s Papua are now living in Papua New Guinea but find it difficult to integrate within society. About 200 Papuan families living in squatter settlements in capital Port Moresby face an imminent threat of eviction.
The bishops also raised the issue of Australia’s forcible transfer of 1,523 men to Manaus Island of Papua New Guinea in 2013 under a resettlement agreement. Of them 104 are still in the country, and they are mostly from the Middle East and South Asia including Pakistan and Bangladesh.
China’s communist regime has appointed a new administration for Hong Kong that includes four senior officials who are under US sanctions for their role in crushing democracy and freedom in the former British colony.
The officials include incoming Chief Executive John Lee, the former security chief and a Catholic who succeeds pro-Beijing outgoing leader Carrie Lam, who is also a practicing Catholic.
Hong Kong's chief executive-elect John Lee (front center) with his newly appointed cabinet at the central government's headquarters in Hong Kong on June 19. (Photo: AFP)
The United States slapped sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Beijing officials two years ago after a repressive national security law was imposed in the semi-autonomous city following the massive, sometimes violent democracy protests of 2019.
Beijing loyalist John Lee has decried US sanctions as an attempt to “bully” China and said he paid no attention to them. Once known as one of the freest cities in the world, Hong Kong has been in turmoil since the imposition of the national security law, which saw dozens of activists arrested and jailed while pro-democracy organizations and free media were shuttered.
Catholic bishops in Vietnam will organize the first-ever national football championship for Catholic priests from dioceses across the country with an aim to promote the spirit of synodality among them.
The National Synodal Cup 2022-23 will be held in July and October. The tournament will coincide with the 15th National Congress of Vietnam bishops. Leaders of the bishops’ conference said the tournament seeks to foster fraternity among local clergy in the run-up to the Synod of Bishops in Rome in 2023.
Priests have football practice in Tu Chau Parish on June 15. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)
Bishops’ conference president Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue will head the organizing board for the tournament. About 19 teams from various dioceses are expected to participate in the event.
