Meanwhile, severe flooding has continued to wreak havoc across Asian nations including Bangladesh, India and China. Heavy rain and overflowing rivers left at least 59 people dead and millions stranded in Bangladesh and neighboring India.

Bangladeshi officials said tens of thousands of people were sheltering in makeshift camps, with many lacking adequate food and safe water as communications were cut off. Catholic groups including Caritas have rushed aid to affected communities in the dioceses of Sylhet and Mymensingh in Bangladesh.

People wade along a road in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls on the outskirts of Sylhet on June 17. (Photo: AFP)

In southwest China, heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The downpours dangerously swelled waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin, flooding vast areas in the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi.

Authorities said at least 480,000 people had been impacted by flooding. Earlier this month, severe flooding in Hubei province left at least 21 people dead.

Christian and human rights activists in Pakistan have criticized the government for failing to protect minorities despite a landmark pro-minority ruling from the country’s Supreme Court.

Former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani passed a judgment on June 19, 2014, that ordered the setting up of a national council for minorities, curbing hate speech, implementing job quotas, developing a curriculum for peace, and inculcating religious tolerance among a host of measures to safeguard minorities. The ruling came after the deadly church bombing in Peshawar in 2013 that killed 85 Christians.

Peter Jacob (center), executive director of the Centre for Social Justice, with other participants at a media conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 18. (Photo supplied)

Activists attended a conference arranged by the Center for Social Justice in Lahore last Saturday to mark the eighth anniversary of the ruling. The group’s executive director Peter Jacob pointed out that federal and provincial governments in Pakistan have made only about 22 percent progress in implementing the court order.

Punjab, the most populous province, has scored zero for its failure to implement measures to protect minorities.

A senior Catholic leader in South Korea has expressed concerns after the nation’s parliament passed a law to legalize doctor-assisted suicide for ending the lives of terminally ill patients.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul, head of the archdiocesan commission for life, issued a statement on Monday to oppose the euthanasia legislation.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul is concerned that the euthanasia law will be abused. (Photo: Pixabay)

Archbishop Chung said the church always emphasizes the sacredness and dignity of human life and stressed that instead of ending life society needs to find ways how to reduce the unbearable suffering of terminally ill patients to help them die with dignity.

He also warned that the law poses risks of abuses and adverse side effects. However, an opinion poll this year found that 76 percent of respondents support legalizing euthanasia.

Myanmar’s military junta has come under intense global pressure to halt the executions of four people including a politician and a rights activist.

The international community including the United Nations, rights watchdogs and Western powers including the US and France have urged the junta to stop what they called “inhuman and unjust” executions. If carried out, these will be the first judicial executions in the Southeast Asian nation in more than 30 years.

A relative waits for the release of prisoners in front of Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 17. (Photo: AFP)

Former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy and two others were convicted of terrorism and sentenced to death by hanging. Rumors spread last week that Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy would be hanged inside the notorious Insein Prison in Yangon.

Junta leaders have reportedly defied the global outcry and vowed to carry out the executions. Rights groups say 114 people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar including 41 in absentia since the military coup last February.

A Catholic priest known for human rights activism has blasted the Philippine government for betraying tens of thousands of medical workers by not paying them promised health benefits.