Asia on the road to becoming a stoner's paradise

The cannabis industry has emerged from the shadows of illegality across the continent

A Hindu holy man smokes marijuana using a traditional clay pipe at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. Nepal's marijuana ban is likely to go up in smoke as lawmakers mull a return to the liberal drug policies that once made the Himalayan republic a popular pit stop on the overland hippie trail. (Photo: AFP)

Religion or the absence of it has not prevented a few Asian nations from laying their hands on marijuana — the so-called incredible herb of wisdom.

With state-of-the-art cannabis technology that even hippies never dreamed of, a few Asian nations are trying to contribute to the changing narrative around the medical plant. It is a rewarding business with the consumer health and beauty craze in the West and beyond.

If more than 40 countries have legalized the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes, why not Malaysia? That was the question asked at an April 12 meeting attended by the country’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Muslim-majority Malaysia, which vehemently outlaws drug use, possession and trafficking, has decided to cultivate hemp and ketum for medicinal purposes, Deputy Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said on April 24.

Ketum has occupied a vital place in Malaysia’s war on drugs. Indigenous communities in Malaysia use the water from ketum leaves as a traditional medicine to cure a variety of ailments like backaches, fevers and coughs. The psychoactive properties of ketum contain stimulant or sedative effects to make users feel high. Ketum is categorized under the Poisons Act 1952 in Malaysia.

Malaysia is now trying to earn more money with the cultivation of hemp and ketum and has no plans to allow it for recreational purposes.

The global hemp industry is on a roll and is expected to reach US$26.6 billion by 2025, up from $4.6 billion in 2020.

China is a regional powerhouse in hemp production and leads in all four aspects — cultivation, processing, manufacturing and export. India and South Korea are also leading nations and Malaysia is vying for the fourth position in the lucrative business.

Communist-run China holds the distinction of occupying the world's major cannabis-planting area, accounting for nearly half of the world's total area.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, 306 of the 606 patents on cannabis in the world are from Chinese firms and their nationals. Some 190 companies are active in the production of industrial cannabis and more than 50 enterprises possess the licenses in atheist China for industrial cannabis planting in 2020 alone.

Buddhist-majority Thailand’s reputation as a strict nation for drug offenses is well documented. Even possessing cannabis, which is considered a “less dangerous drug” by the UN, attracts a 15-year prison term in the kingdom.

However, Thailand in February decriminalized its use and removed marijuana and hemp from Category 5 of the country’s list of narcotics. It came two years after it become the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes,

Thai law now allows all parts of the marijuana plant, including its flowers and seeds, to be consumed in Thailand, where the official religion is Buddhism, practiced by more than 95 percent of the population.

Thailand’s economy heavily depends on its tourism industry. Many tourists visit purely for the purpose of health and wellness. The industry is planning to merge medical marijuana with the wellness industry and reap rich dividends.

Indian Hindu mythology is replete with mentions of cannabis, with the earliest mention reportedly found in its ancient Vedas. To popularize marijuana cultivation in the country, lawmaker Shashi Tharoor has argued that the “land of bhang (cannabis)” should legalize the drug.

Under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, trade and consumption of cannabis are illegal. However, states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur are permitted to cultivate it under special federal permission with several startups selling the extracted oils and tablets.

In January, the federal government informed Delhi High Court that the use of cannabis is not completely banned in response to a petition challenging the provisions of the NDPS Act.

In 2020, South Korea, where Catholics form 11 percent of its 51 million people, made its southeastern province of Gyeongbuk the center of the cannabis industry.

Like other East Asian nations, South Korea has strict laws against the consumption use of marijuana. It amended the law in 2018 and became the first in East Asia to legalize the use of medical cannabis. The Gyeongbuk Hemp Regulation-Free Zone was started this year.

Nepal is hoping for a return to the liberal drug policies that once made the Himalayan country a hot spot for marijuana. Nepal is trying to decriminalize the potent cash crop with which the nation and its Hindu religion have centuries-old ties, ranging from cultural practices to religious rituals.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada sponsored a bill advocating an end to the ban in January 2020. Due to the fluid political situation in Nepal, parliament has not yet given its green signal.

"It is not justifiable that a poor country like ours has to treat cannabis as a drug," Khatiwada told AFP on April 29.

These Asian nations no more consider marijuana as the gateway drug that led to heroin, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances as the gender imbalance in the macho cannabis world is decreasing day by day in the world.

There are few foes in these nations, neither religion-flavored traditionalists nor fanaticism-fighting rights groups, currently struggling to discredit and stop the marijuana business. On the other hand, there is already an industry, which tested the waters first in the West, waiting to market marijuana among Asian youth as a wellness brand.

In less than two decades, the cannabis industry has emerged from the shadows. It now allows users to have a safer and better experience with the final product and supplies them with a platform where they can socialize and find products and dispensaries in their neighborhood. There are also technologies that allow people to cultivate marijuana both at home and at industrial level. Moreover, there is a spectrum of firms producing devices and software that the cannabis industry can use.

With an industry armed with the latest tools, the use of marijuana — aka weed, grass, dope, pot and ganja — is set to increase in Asia, which could one day become a stoner paradise, with or without religion.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

