X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Ash Wednesday returns to Philippine churches

Tradition of marking foreheads returns after two-year ban as authorities relax Covid-19 rules

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 28, 2022 07:51 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2022 07:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse

Feb 25, 2022
2

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Feb 25, 2022
3

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
4

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

Feb 25, 2022
5

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
6

Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Feb 25, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 25, 2022
8

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Feb 25, 2022
9

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Feb 25, 2022
10

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Ash Wednesday returns to Philippine churches

A Catholic woman has her forehead applied with ash by a seminarian on the observance of Ash Wednesday at a church in Manila in 2018. (Photo:AFP)

Priests in the Philippines will be allowed to mark the foreheads of Catholics on Ash Wednesday after lifting a two-year ban on the Lenten tradition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) made the announcement on Feb. 27 just as the government announced the relaxing of Covid-19 measures in Manila and elsewhere across the country.

On March 2, millions of Catholics are expected to flock to churches once again to celebrate Ash Wednesday and have their foreheads marked with ash crosses to mark the beginning of the Lenten season.

“We will revert to the imposition of ashes on the forehead of the faithful,” said the bishops in the new Guidelines for Lent and Holy Week this year.

Those uncomfortable with this due to health reasons, however, may still opt for ashes being sprinkled on their head.

“The sprinkling of ashes on the crown will remain an option … this option is an opportunity to catechize our people on both the penitential and baptismal characters of the Lenten season,” the bishops added.

Business owners and event organizers must ensure health measures like proper ventilation, wearing of face masks and handwashing are followed

The prelates also said parishes having difficulty securing old palm branches blessed during the celebration of Palm Sunday in 2020 can use dried leaves of plants or trees burned for this year’s Ash Wednesday.

“Let us ensure that there are enough ministers and ashes as well as compliance of health protocols,” they said.

The Washing of the Feet on Holy Thursday to re-enact the Last Supper has been reduced to not more than 12 people during the liturgy.

“A simplified form of the washing of the feet may be done during this celebration. The number of persons whose feet are to be washed need not be 12. There can be less than 12 but not more than 12,” they said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Meanwhile, authorities have relaxed restrictions in Manila and 38 other areas from March 1-15 that will also allow churches to admit worshippers numbering not more than 50 percent of their seating capacity.

The move follows a drop in the number of daily Covid infections to an average of 1,400 over the past week compared with 39,000 in mid-January..

Businesses, government agencies and public transport will be allowed to operate at full capacity, presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said.

“Business owners and event organizers must ensure health measures like proper ventilation, wearing of face masks and handwashing are followed,” he said.

However, people with comorbidities like diabetes and heart ailments were still advised to join religious celebrations online, Nograles said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Papua governor sets up human rights legal team
Papua governor sets up human rights legal team
Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand
Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Mar 1, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Mar 1, 2022
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Mar 1, 2022
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Mar 1, 2022
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Mar 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022
Christians need more sins
Feb 28, 2022

Features

Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins
Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine

Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine
Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening antigay law

Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening anti-gay law

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe?
Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church society during independence day

Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church, society during independence day
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.