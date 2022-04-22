Myanmar

ASEAN slammed for 'hollow words' over Myanmar peace plan

HRW says regional bloc failed to take meaningful steps towards pressing regime to end rights violations

General Min Aung Hlaing attends a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27. (Photo: AFP/Myanmar Military Information Team)

By UCA News reporter Published: April 22, 2022 07:31 AM GMT Updated: April 22, 2022 07:47 AM GMT

An international rights group has called for Southeast Asian governments to urgently revamp their response to Myanmar’s abusive junta by coordinating action with the broader international community.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has failed to fulfill its pledges or take meaningful steps towards pressing the military regime to end its rights violations despite adopting a five-point consensus on the crisis a year ago.

“Myanmar’s junta has spent the past year committing atrocities in utter disregard for its commitments to ASEAN,” Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at HRW, said in an April 22 statement.

“The ASEAN countries leading on Myanmar — Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore — should immediately alter their course to focus on protecting people’s rights and freedoms rather than helping the junta remain in power.”

Junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing agreed to five points — an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, humanitarian assistance by ASEAN and the special envoy’s visit to meet with all parties — at a summit in Jakarta on April 24, 2021.

A year on, the junta has failed to implement the ASEAN peace plan and instead it has ramped up its abuses and continues committing atrocities such as mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests and indiscriminate attacks on civilians that the United Nations says amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“For a year, governments around the world have stalled taking action on Myanmar by standing behind ASEAN’s hollow words — and have nothing to show for it”

Over 1,700 people, including at least 130 children, have been killed and more than 13,000 have been detained since last February’s coup.

Backed by the UN, the United States and the European Union, ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle the political turmoil following the Feb. 1, 2021 coup that triggered mass protests and armed resistance in rural and ethnic areas.

Myanmar’s military chief has been barred from attending ASEAN meetings over his failure to implement the five-point consensus.

ASEAN's special envoy, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, visited the conflict-torn country last month and met with military chief Min Aung Hlaing and the foreign minister but did not get to meet opposition leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

HRW said Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore should work closely with other governments to develop a clear, timebound approach to press Myanmar’s junta towards reform, including increasing restrictions on its foreign currency revenue and weapons purchases.

It said ASEAN should signal its support for a UN Security Council resolution instituting a global arms embargo, referring the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court and imposing targeted sanctions on junta leadership and military-owned companies.

The rights group said US President Joe Biden, who will host ASEAN members at a summit in May, should press the bloc’s leaders to abandon their failed consensus approach and encourage greater cooperation with other countries promoting stronger action against the junta.

“For a year, governments around the world have stalled taking action on Myanmar by standing behind ASEAN’s hollow words — and have nothing to show for it,” Pearson said.

