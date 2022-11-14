News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Myanmar

ASEAN preps to open talks with Myanmar opposition

Junta condemns diplomatic attempts to engage with ‘unlawful and terrorist organizations’

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) speaks during the East Asia Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Nov 13
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) speaks during the East Asia Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Nov 13. (Photo  AFP)

 

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: November 14, 2022 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

Nine states of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have raised the option of negotiations with opposition leaders confronting the military in Myanmar, which seized power in a bloody coup early last year.

A 15-point review, issued at the annual ASEAN leaders’ summit in Phnom Penh stated: “ASEAN shall consider exploring other approaches that would support the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.”

That, diplomats said, would open the door for talks with the opposition National Unity Government and its rapidly growing armed People’s Defence Force.

Much of the document reaffirmed previous statements, which condemned the violence and urged all parties to live up to the Five-Point Consensus, but diplomats said “other approaches” would enable Indonesia to take a tougher stand against the junta, which slammed the document.

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare"

“Myanmar strongly objects to and condemns the attempts by ASEAN member states to engage with those unlawful and terrorist organizations through any means and forms," the junta's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

As this year’s chair, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tried to negotiate with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing but talks failed and Hun Sen was left embarrassed after Hlaing failed to release Sean Turnell — an Australian economic advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi — from prison as promised.

Attitudes hardened further as Hlaing and his generals continued to ignore the consensus which includes an end to the violence, constructive dialogue among all the parties, mediation through the ASEAN chair, humanitarian assistance and talks through the special envoy to Myanmar.

That was followed by the shocking execution of four democracy activists, including a former member of parliament on July 25, despite pleas from Hun Sen, and just one week before ASEAN foreign ministers were to hold their annual summit in Phnom Penh.

At the same time, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used the summit to call on the junta to release all political prisoners and end the violence amid a situation that remains “critical and fragile.”

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region," the UN chief told reporters.

"“Time is running out for millions"

At least 2,100 civilians have been killed and more than 14,000 people arrested since the elected government of Suu Kyi was toppled.

However, Charles Santiago from ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights said the statement on Myanmar issued by the ASEAN leaders “is utterly disappointing” because it did not introduce any improvement to the “extremely flawed” Five-Point Consensus.

"While the Myanmar military continues committing all kinds of atrocities in order to take control of the country, plunging the country into chaos and ruining its economy, ASEAN is proving incapable to address the crisis in any impactful manner,” he said.

“Time is running out for millions of Myanmar people resisting military rule and suffering under the murderous junta, and ASEAN is not doing anything beyond issuing tepid statements of concern and making symbolic gestures."

 

