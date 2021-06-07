X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Myanmar

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Protesters accuse the bloc of lacking credibility and giving legitimacy to military rule

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 07, 2021 04:06 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
3

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
5

Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Jun 3, 2021
6

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
8

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
9

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
10

Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women

Jun 3, 2021
Support UCA News
ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei on June 5. (Photo: Dawei Watch/AFP)

Despite the United Nations highlighting ASEAN’S diplomatic efforts, the people of Myanmar have little faith in the regional bloc’s ability to tackle the unrest following the Feb. 1 coup.

On June 5, young people in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, burned the ASEAN flag during a protest and accused the bloc of giving legitimacy to military rule.

ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi and Erywan Yusof, second minister for foreign affairs for ASEAN chair Brunei, met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw, the remote capital, on June 4.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The meeting discussed cooperation on humanitarian issues, holding an election only when the country becomes stable, alleged irregularities in the 2020 election, and Covid-19 efforts, according to a state-run newspaper report on June 5.

ASEAN has yet to release a statement on the visit and details of the discussion.

It was the first high-profile visit by ASEAN leaders to the beleaguered Buddhist-majority country in the four months since the military seized power and toppled the elected civilian government.

We have little confidence in ASEAN’s efforts. I don’t think they have a solid plan for their credibility

People inside Myanmar, however, paid little attention to the ASEAN visit as they were waiting for the first press conference of the National Unity Government (NUG), which was formed by ousted lawmakers.

The junta cut internet access for one hour across the country when the NUG held an online press conference on June 4.

“We have little confidence in ASEAN’s efforts. I don’t think they have a solid plan for their credibility,” Moe Zaw Oo, deputy foreign minister of the NUG, said during the press conference.

Bo Kyi, joint secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which tracks arrests and casualties, said ASEAN leaders visited Myanmar to recognize the illegal military leader as a key stakeholder.

Related News

“Do not use humanitarian aid to recognize the military as a legal government as Myanmar people have already suffered a lot, but they do not want the military as their government,” Bo Kyi said on Twitter.

He also called on ASEAN and the international community to stand with the people of Myanmar.

“My expectations for ASEAN’s response to the crisis in Myanmar were always fairly low. Now they are lower,” Thant Myint U, a local historian, said on Twitter.

The visit came a few weeks after the special summit in Jakarta in late April attended by the junta leader, during which a five-point consensus was reached.

At least 20 people were killed in a clash between the military and protesters in a village in the Irrawaddy Delta

Critics say the consensus lacked a time frame and follow-up plan as Min Aung Hlaing said the military will consider it only when stability returns.

At least 20 people were killed in a clash between the military and protesters in a village in the Irrawaddy Delta in the early hours of June 5, according to local media. State-run media, however, said three people had been killed and two were arrested during the clash.

Daily rallies by small groups of protesters in several cities continue, while fighting has escalated in Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states — ethnic areas with predominantly Christian populations.

At least 847 people have been killed and 4,642 people detained by the junta since Feb. 1, according to the latest data from AAPP.

Also Read

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency
Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency
Thai temples struggle without tourist income
Thai temples struggle without tourist income
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Jun 7, 2021
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Jun 7, 2021
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Jun 7, 2021
Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Jun 7, 2021
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Jun 7, 2021
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Jun 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021

Features

Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted marriage for all

Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted "marriage for all"
On immigration Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

On immigration, Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala Mexico

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala, Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility

Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility
Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers

Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers
Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day

Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.